Decentraland Launches Creator Fund To Reward Indie Creators For Games Players Love
|Cycle
|Dates
|Pool
|Cycle 1
|November 15 to 30
|$10,000 USDC
|Cycle 2
|December 1 to 15
|$10,000 USDC
|Cycle 3
|December 16 to 31
|$10,000 USDC
Rewards are distributed within two weeks after each cycle ends.
Creators 18 and older who own the Decentraland LAND, NAME or World where their game or experience is deployed can join by opting in through Decentraland's Creator Hub and signing the Program Terms. The top games and their rewards will appear on a public leaderboard. Every game is reviewed for bots and fake activity, and only real players 18 and older on Decentraland's official desktop and mobile apps count toward rewards.
The Creator Fund Beta is meant to grow. The long-term goal is a full creator economy in Decentraland, where the games and experiences players love keep rewarding the indie creators behind them. Plans for future seasons in 2027 will be shared after the Beta Season wraps.
Creators Keep What They Earn
Decentraland has no corporate parent company. It is built by the Decentraland Foundation, a nonprofit, and DCL Regenesis Labs, a nonprofit funded by the Decentraland DAO. Neither organization takes a cut of what creators make. The small 2.5% fee on Shop sales goes directly to the Decentraland DAO's community fund:
- Shop: creators keep 97.5% of every Wearable and Emote sale. Resales: creators earn 2.5% of every resale of their items on the Marketplace. Tips: creators keep 100% of every tip from the community.
For a solo creator or small team, the real difference is that these stack. A single game can earn Creator Fund rewards and tips from players, while the Wearables and Emotes the same creator designs keep earning in the Shop and on every resale. With earnings coming from several places at once, a creator doesn't have to bet everything on one breakout hit.
AI Skills Open to Every Creator
One challenge for new creators in the past has been learning Decentraland's codebase to start building. Now every Decentraland creator gets direct access to the official Decentraland SDK Skills, 28 ready-made instruction sets that teach AI coding tools how to build for Decentraland. Creators describe what they want in plain language, and an AI coding tool such as Claude Code or Cursor does the heavy lifting. The skills cover the full path from setting up a first scene to adding multiplayer and publishing to a World, and creators no longer need to understand TypeScript to start.
Creators set the skills up with a single command, and new skills arrive as Decentraland releases them. Other AI tools help creators plan a game before they build it and test it inside Decentraland, so a solo creator always has a test partner on hand.
More Ways to Earn in Decentraland
- Wearables and Emotes: design avatar fashion and animations, sell them in the Shop and keep 97.5% of each sale. Buildathons, game jams and seasonal contests: short, themed challenges with quick prizes, no full game build required. Grants: the DCL Regenesis Labs Grants Program funds bigger projects as they get built. Creator Success: an application-only program launched in Q3 2026 that gives staged funding to games ready to grow, starting with up to $4,100 for a first playable version. Commissioned work: independent studios and freelancers build experiences for brands and communities. In-game creator purchases: arriving in Q1 2027, giving creators more control over what they earn from their own games.
GAME OVER: 2026 Game Jam Starts in Late November
A game jam is an easy way in for first-time creators. Many of Decentraland's top creators got their start in one.
The next game jam, GAME OVER: 2026, kicks off in late November. With the theme Final Boss, creators are challenged to build a final level featuring an epic boss fight, competing for a share of an $8,000 prize pool. Creators can follow Decentraland on social media so they don't miss when registration opens.
It follows the FriendZone Buildathon, which ran from August 14 to September 4, 2026. Builders submitted 65 social game projects for the Decentraland Mobile App, competing for an $8,000 prize pool, paid in MANA and split across five winning projects. Standout projects can also be considered for grants or Creator Success funding in the future. First place went to Battle Zone, a multiplayer plane-combat game, and the full list of winners is on DoraHacks.
"We pool our resources with the Foundation so creators have one clear path, from a first game jam entry all the way to a funded game," said Gino Cingolani, Executive Director of DCL Regenesis Labs. "Regenesis Labs is funded by the DAO, so our job is to put those resources where they make Decentraland better for players and builders. Backing the people who make great experiences is the most direct way to do that."
Creators can opt in to the Creator Fund through Decentraland's Creator Hub starting today. Full details are at decentraland.org/creator-fund.
About Decentraland
Decentraland is a free social gaming world where you play games and hang out with other adults online. Founded in 2015 and opened to the public in 2020, Decentraland has no corporate parent company. It is supported by the nonprofit Decentraland Foundation, and creators own what they build. Decentraland is available on desktop, including the Epic Games Store, and on mobile. Learn more at decentraland.org.
About DCL Regenesis Labs
DCL Regenesis Labs is the execution arm of the Decentraland DAO, created to bring community-driven initiatives to life. It builds open-source software for Decentraland, like the mobile app, web client and creator tooling, and runs community programs for creators.
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