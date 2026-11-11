Recursion To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical-stage company pioneering AI-enabled drug discovery and development, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London - Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Evercore 9th Annual Healthcare Conference - Monday, November 30, 2026 Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference - Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Webcasts may be found in the events section of the Recursion Investor Relations website at ir.recursion.com.

About Recursion

Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX) is a leading clinical-stage company pioneering AI-enabled drug discovery and development decoding biology to radically improve lives. Recursion is advancing a portfolio of differentiated investigational medicines across its wholly owned and partnered pipeline in oncology, rare disease, neuroscience, immunology, and other therapeutic areas with significant unmet need. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, an AI-native, end-to-end drug discovery and development platform integrating biology, chemistry, and clinical development into a unified intelligence system. Powered by proprietary multimodal data, purpose-built AI models, and bilingual teams fluent in both science and AI, the Recursion OS is designed to translate complex science into medicines that matter - faster, better, and at scale - for patients who are waiting.

Recursion's platform infrastructure is anchored in Salt Lake City, Utah and Milton Park, Oxfordshire, where its automated biology and chemistry laboratories generate proprietary data at industrial scale. Recursion also maintains offices in New York and London, two global hubs for talent and leadership at the intersection of AI and scientific innovation. Learn more at , or connect on X and LinkedIn.

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