Rocket Doctor Joins Altais Network To Expand Access To Primary And Specialty Care



Rocket Doctor's primary care physicians and specialists will expand the telehealth options available through the Altais network.

The relationship supports Altais' growing network of in-person and virtual care across California and beyond. The organizations will participate together at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Southern California Nov. 13–15.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc.(CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRD, Frankfurt: 93 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the“Company”) today announced that Rocket Doctor Practice Group, P.C. (“Rocket Doctor Practice Group”) has joined the Altais network, adding telehealth providers who will expand access to primary and specialty care for eligible patients in California.

The relationship supports Altais' vision for a growing, connected network that gives patients access to care through both in-person and virtual visits. Rocket Doctor's participating primary care physicians and specialists will complement the network's existing providers, giving patients more doctors to choose from and additional ways to receive care.

“Altais is building a connected network of care across California and beyond, with the goal of making high-quality care more accessible,” said Nishant Anand, MD, CEO of Altais.“Welcoming Rocket Doctor's telehealth providers expands that network and gives patients more options for primary and specialty care. This is how we put our vision into practice: growing a network that connects more people with the care they need.”

Adding specialists to the network is intended to help reduce appointment wait times by increasing physician availability and offering virtual visits for appropriate specialty care. Telehealth can also help patients connect with a physician without traveling to an office, while in-person visits remain available through the network when needed.

Rocket Doctor's primary care physicians provide preventive care and help patients manage ongoing health needs. Its specialists offer consultations for care that can be appropriately delivered through telehealth. Together, these services broaden the options available to patients seeking routine care, support for chronic conditions or a specialist's evaluation.

“Joining the Altais network gives our primary care physicians and specialists an opportunity to serve more patients,” said William Cherniak, MD, co-founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.“By bringing our telehealth capabilities into Altais' network, we can help expand the choices available to patients and make virtual care a practical option for more of their healthcare needs.”

The organizations will also participate together on November 13th - 15th at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, a National Hot Rod Association event at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California. Their participation reflects a shared commitment to community engagement in Southern California.

Rocket Doctor Practice Group is an affiliated professional corporation through which certain medical services are delivered in North America. The Company holds no direct or indirect equity interest in Rocket Doctor Practice Group and has management control under a management service agreement.

About Altais

Altais is a clinical services company dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery by supporting physicians and care teams with the tools, technology and infrastructure needed to succeed in value-based care. Through its partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, Altais works to improve quality, reduce total cost of care and enhance the patient and provider experience.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

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Dr. Bill Cherniak, Founder & CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

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Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“will,”“may,”“should,”“anticipate,”“expects,” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated benefits of healthcare network relationships, including the Altais network; the expansion of primary, specialty and virtual care services; improved patient access to care; planned collaborative activities; and the future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of healthcare network relationships or service expansion, changes in regulatory requirements applicable to healthcare services and value-based care reimbursement in applicable U.S. states or Canadian provinces, changes in the competitive landscape for digital health services, changes in reimbursement structures or payer policies affecting value-based care arrangements, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.