Atyr Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in November and December 2026.
Details of the conferences appear below:
Conference: 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date: Tuesday, November 17 and Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Location: London, UK
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Conference: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026
Time: 2:00pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer
In addition to the fireside chat, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the Piper conference. A webcast of the Piper event will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at . Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact ....
Abo ut aTyr
aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .
| Contact:
| Ashlee Dunston
| Investor Relations and Public Affairs
| ...
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