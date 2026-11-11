America's Vetdogs And Veteran Pathways Of New England Announce Partnership To Connect Veterans With Life-Changing Service Dogs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Brings Together Internationally Accredited Service Dog Expertise and Trusted Community Support to Help New England Veterans Build Greater Independence

SMITHTOWN, NY & DEVENS, MA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs and Veteran Pathways of New England, formerly Clear Path for Veterans New England, today announced a new partnership to expand access for veterans with disabilities across New England with accredited, custom-trained service dogs, provided at no cost to the veterans. The collaboration unites two mission-driven veteran service organizations committed to helping those who served live with greater independence, dignity, and purpose.

The partnership combines America's VetDogs' internationally recognized expertise in service dog training, placement, and aftercare with Veteran Pathways' community-based outreach and support. Veteran Pathways will identify and refer veterans who may benefit from a service dog and offer support to help them prepare for participation in the program. America's VetDogs will oversee applicant screening and admissions, custom training, dog–handler matching, placement, and ongoing follow-up support.

“A service dog can help a veteran reclaim everyday moments that a physical or emotional disability has made difficult-from navigating public spaces to participating more fully in family, work, and community life,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“By partnering with Veteran Pathways of New England, we are connecting our expertise with an organization that knows and supports veterans in their own communities throughout New England. Together, we will help more veterans take the next step to Live Without Boundaries.”

Based on publicly available data, an estimated 650,000 to 700,000 veterans live across New England, and roughly 25 to 30 percent of them report living with a disability. Nationally, about 30 percent of veterans have a service-connected disability, and veterans who served after September 11, 2001, are about twice as likely as earlier generations to report difficulty with concentration, memory, or decision-making. These conditions can affect veterans' health, employment, and independence. Through this partnership, America's VetDogs and Veteran Pathways of New England will expand access to support for veterans with physical and emotional disabilities across all six New England states.

“Every veteran's journey is different, and finding the right support can open doors to a fuller, more connected life,” said Donna Bulger, founder of Veteran Pathways of New England.“We see the strength veterans bring to that journey to wellness, and we understand how much the right service dog, trained to the highest standards, can mean not only to the individual but to their entire world. Partnering with America's VetDogs allows us to connect veterans with an accredited program we trust while continuing to offer the personal support and sense of community that are at the heart of our mission.”

America's VetDogs is accredited by Assistance Dogs International and the International Guide Dog Federation. These accreditations reflect rigorous standards for canine care, training, facilities, and client services. Each service dog is trained to perform specific tasks that mitigate the effects of the individual veteran's disability, with careful matching and handler training to help the veteran and dog work successfully as a team. Veterans referred through the partnership will be considered under America's VetDogs' established eligibility and admissions criteria. All services associated with the collaboration are provided free of charge to participating veterans.

Veterans interested in learning more, and community members who would like to donate to the new partnership, can visit

About America's VetDogs

About Veteran Pathways of New England

Veteran Pathways of New England ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="VPNE">VP ), formerly Clear Path for Veterans New England, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Veterans and their families since 2017. With its main campus in Devens, Massachusetts, and additional locations throughout New England, including New Hampshire, VPNE provides programs and services designed to address the needs of Veterans and their families.

VPNE focuses on four key pathways: Housing and Family Support, Wellness and Resilience, Culinary and Food Security, and Canine Assistance. Programs include housing assistance, family support services, wellness and recreational activities, nutritious meals, food assistance, educational workshops, and community events.

Through these programs and community partnerships, VPNE helps Veterans and their families access essential resources, overcome challenges, and improve their quality of life.

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America's VetDogs and Veteran Pathways of New England Announce Partnership to Connect Veterans with Life-Changing Service Dogs

For nearly 25 years, America's VetDogs (. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individuals it serves. America's VetDogs is accredited by both Assistance Dogs International and the International Guide Dog Federation and receives the highest ratings from the leading charitable watchdog organizations. Learn how to Apply, Volunteer, or Donate at