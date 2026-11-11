Patriot Mobile Sponsors WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patriot Mobile Rides with the Working Ranch Cowboys Association as Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 World Championship Ranch Rodeo Livestream

AMARILLO TX, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America's only Christian conservative wireless provider, today announced its sponsorship of the 2026 WRCA World Champion Ranch Rodeo, the premier event of the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA). Patriot Mobile is the presenting sponsor of the event's official livestream, which will carry every performance of the 31st World Championship Ranch Rodeo live from Amarillo, Texas Nov. 12-15 on Ride TV.

“This sponsorship celebrates ranching heritage, supports working ranch families, and brings the best in ranch rodeo to fans nationwide,” said Glenn Story, CEO of Patriot Mobile.“These are the men and women who feed this nation, and they do it with grit, faith, and love for the land. Patriot Mobile is proud to stand with them, and to celebrate the heritage they carry on every day.”

The World Championship Ranch Rodeo is no arena show. Every competitor is a working cowboy on a real ranch, and teams qualify by winning WRCA-sanctioned rodeos across the country. Twenty-two ranch teams will compete this year in the events that come straight from daily ranch work, including ranch bronc riding, stray gathering, team penning, and team branding.

The sponsorship reflects values Patriot Mobile and the WRCA share: faith, family, hard work, and the independent spirit of rural America. Through its support, Patriot Mobile helps the WRCA carry ranching heritage to a national audience while raising awareness for the WRCA Foundation, which provides financial assistance to working ranch cowboys and their families facing hardship.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America's only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering priority premium nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

About the Working Ranch Cowboys Association

Founded in 1995 and based in Amarillo, Texas, the Working Ranch Cowboys Association exists to preserve and promote the lifestyle of the working ranch cowboy. The WRCA Foundation provides financial assistance to working ranch cowboys and their families through its crisis fund, disaster relief, and scholarships, and has given nearly $7 million as“a hand up, not a handout.” Learn more at wrca.org.

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