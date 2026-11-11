Geokiln And ONEIC Sign MOU To Evaluate Engineered Hydrogen Development In Oman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoKiln Energy Innovation, a Houston-based clean energy technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oman National Engineering & Investment Co. SAOG (ONEIC) to evaluate the potential for engineered geologic hydrogen production at a site in the Sultanate of Oman using GeoKiln's proprietary Manufactured Subsurface Hydrogen (MSSHTM) technology.

The agreement brings GeoKiln's engineered hydrogen approach to one of the world's most studied regions for subsurface hydrogen.

Under the 12-month MOU, the companies will assess a mutually identified location's geology in Oman, subsurface data, infrastructure, permitting requirements, potential customers and preliminary economics. If the results support further work, they may evaluate a pilot or commercial project and an appropriate structure, which could include a joint venture. ONEIC brings more than four decades of engineering, utility and infrastructure delivery in Oman. GeoKiln brings its MSSHTM technology, subsurface engineering workflows and operational expertise.

Oman has set some of the world's most ambitious hydrogen goals, and its iron-rich rock formations have made it a focus of geologic hydrogen research. GeoKiln's approach complements exploration for naturally occurring hydrogen: MSSHTM applies precision subsurface heating, a technique proven at scale in oil and gas, to accelerate the natural reactions that generate hydrogen in iron-rich rock. Because it uses existing drilling infrastructure and supply chains, the approach has the potential to reduce both cost and time to deployment compared with conventional hydrogen pathways.

“Oman's geology has taught the world much of what we know about how the Earth makes hydrogen,” said Dr. Alexei Tcherniak, CEO and Co-Founder of GeoKiln Energy Innovation.“Our technology is designed to accelerate that process in a controlled, predictable way. Working with ONEIC, a partner with deep roots in Oman's energy and infrastructure sector, lets us evaluate MSSHTM in one of the most compelling geological settings anywhere.”

“New energy gets built through partnerships,” said Dr. Lorna Ortiz, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of GeoKiln.“ONEIC knows how to deliver complex projects in Oman, and GeoKiln brings a new way to manufacture low-carbon hydrogen at a competitive cost. We see a growing appetite in the region for hydrogen that is affordable, low-carbon and produced locally.”

“Combining GeoKiln's technology with the distinctive properties of Oman's hydrogen-generating rock formations could be a significant step towards achieving Oman Vision 2040's energy objectives. ONEIC will draw on its extensive experience delivering complex engineering projects to assess the opportunity and, if the findings support it, help bring the technology to a pilot in Oman,” said Ahmed Al Hajri, General Manager, EPC Division, ONEIC.

About GeoKiln Energy Innovation

GeoKiln Energy Innovation is a Houston-based clean energy technology company developing Manufactured Subsurface Hydrogen (MSSHTM), an engineered approach to producing hydrogen by stimulating natural geologic processes underground. By combining subsurface heat, geology and existing industrial capabilities, GeoKiln is creating a scalable, low-cost pathway to low-carbon hydrogen. The company is part of the Breakthrough Energy Fellows program and is focused on deploying its technology globally to support the energy transition. Learn more at geokiln.com.

About ONEIC

Established in 1978 and listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, Oman National Engineering & Investment Co. SAOG (ONEIC) is an Omani engineering, utility services and investment company. ONEIC delivers energy infrastructure projects, including high-voltage substations and transmission lines, from engineering and procurement through construction, testing and commissioning. It also delivers water infrastructure projects.

Media contact

Sheiludis Moyett, Communication and Social Impact Advisor, GeoKiln Energy Innovation

... · (787) 632-2118

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