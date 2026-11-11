ZJK Establishes Six-Series Precision Component Product Matrix To Expand Robotics Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that it has established a core precision component product portfolio comprising six product series for the robotics industry to meet growing market demand.

The six-product series comprise precision gear transmission components, precision linear motion components, precision transmission connectors, robotic body load-bearing components, specialty fasteners for robotic arms, and robotic elastic components. Among these, the Company's self-developed integrated elastic flange is one of its flagship proprietary products. The flange features a hollowed-out, integrated structure designed to provide preload backlash elimination, impact buffering, thermal deformation compensation and overload protection, helping reduce robotic joint vibration and improve operational stability.

These products are suitable for collaborative robots, heavy-duty industrial manipulators, humanoid robots and a wide range of automation modules. The Company can support bulk supply of components for standard robot models, and custom development of special-shaped and non-standard components for humanoid robot research and development based on client requirements. The Company is currently working with e-commerce logistics enterprises in China and the U.S. as well as a humanoid robot manufacturer, to advance the R&D and testing of metal structural components for applications including robotic vacuum cleaners, logistics robots, heavy-duty industrial robotic arms and humanoid robots.

Driven by ongoing breakthroughs in embodied‐intelligence algorithms and the global push for industrial automation, demand for collaborative robots, heavy-duty industrial arms and humanoid robots continues to expand. Metal structural and transmission components forming the physical foundation of robotic hardware directly affect positioning accuracy, motion smoothness, load capacity and equipment service life. For commercial-grade robots to operate reliably, upstream component suppliers must meet increasingly stringent requirements in material performance, machining precision and mass-production consistency. To address complex robotic operating conditions, ZJK uses specialty steels and aviation-grade aluminum alloys, supported by in-house manufacturing capabilities covering quenching and carburizing heat treatment, five-axis computer numerical control (CNC) precision machining and stress-relief processing. Component machining precision can reach IT6–IT9 tolerance grades.

ZJK's management stated,“A mature upstream precision component supply chain is critical to the continued development of the robotics industry. We believe that the robotics industry represents a potential growth opportunity for ZJK. We will continue to iterate on our products and manufacturing processes in response to evolving market demands, deepen collaborative R&D with robot manufacturers, and expand our presence in the global robotics precision components market to support the development of this business.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These statements include the Company's expectations regarding demand for robotics components, its plans to develop its robotics component portfolio, advance collaborative research and development and expand its presence in the robotics market, and the potential contribution of this business to the Company's future growth.. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Relevant risks and uncertainties include changes in demand for robotics components; the Company's ability to successfully complete product development, testing and customer qualification processes; whether R&D collaborations result in commercial orders; and the Company's ability to meet customer specifications, scale production and achieve commercially viable margins. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to,”“propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

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Feifei Shen

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