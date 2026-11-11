Blue Gold Provides Update On Strategic Review And Corporate Restructuring Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company implements cost-reduction measures, prioritizes balance sheet restructuring and Nasdaq listing compliance while continuing development of Standard Gold platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company") today provided an update on the strategic review announced on September 22, 2026, outlining measures intended to reduce operating costs, address balance sheet obligations and maintain the Company's Nasdaq listing, while continuing to advance selected business initiatives.

Operating Cost Reductions

As part of its ongoing strategic review, Blue Gold has initiated measures to reduce its corporate cost structure, including targeted reductions in headcount, streamlining administrative functions, reviewing professional and advisory expenditures, and reducing discretionary operating expenses.

These initiatives are intended to align the Company's operating expenditures more closely with available financial resources and its near-term strategic priorities.

The Company will continue evaluating additional opportunities to improve operating efficiency and simplify its organizational structure.

Balance Sheet Restructuring and Nasdaq Compliance

Blue Gold is prioritizing initiatives intended to address outstanding financial obligations, improve its capital structure and strengthen its balance sheet.

These efforts include evaluating potential restructuring arrangements with creditors and other stakeholders, as well as reviewing opportunities to reduce financial obligations.

Maintaining the Company's Nasdaq listing remains a central priority. Blue Gold continues to evaluate available measures to address applicable continued listing requirements, including potential capital structure adjustments and other permitted alternatives.

There can be no assurance that these initiatives will result in successful restructuring arrangements or that the Company will regain or maintain compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements.

Standard Gold Platform Development

In parallel with its corporate restructuring initiatives, Blue Gold continues to focus on the development of Standard Gold, its gold-based financial services platform.

As previously announced in October 2026, the Company completed a beta version and subsequently introduced the first internal version of the Standard Gold platform, integrating functionality designed to support USD accounts, payment capabilities and ownership of allocated physical gold.

The Company is continuing to evaluate potential banking-as-a-service providers and related banking, custody and payment infrastructure relationships that may support the platform's future commercial operations.

These evaluations remain subject to technical, commercial and regulatory considerations. Standard Gold remains in internal development and is not currently available to the public.

Management Commentary

Kevin Clark, Executive Chairman of Blue Gold, commented:

“Our immediate priorities are to reduce our operating cost structure, address outstanding balance sheet obligations and take the steps available to us to preserve our Nasdaq listing. We recognize the importance of maintaining financial discipline during this period and are concentrating our resources on the areas of the business that we believe offer the most practical opportunities for long-term value creation.

“At the same time, we continue to advance the Standard Gold platform and evaluate banking-as-a-service relationships that could support its eventual commercialization. Our approach is to make measured progress while remaining focused on the Company's financial and operational challenges.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a gold-focused company pursuing opportunities spanning gold mining, trading and financial services. Through its Standard Gold initiative, the Company is developing technology intended to connect physical gold ownership with digital financial services and payment infrastructure.

For further information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated cost reductions, restructuring activities, liquidity improvements, Nasdaq listing compliance, banking relationships and the future development or commercialization of Standard Gold.

These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including because of the Company's financial condition, its ability to negotiate arrangements with creditors, access to capital, applicable regulatory requirements, technology development challenges and Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

There can be no assurance that any restructuring initiative, commercial relationship or planned development will be completed successfully. Readers should review the risk factors and other disclosures in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

...