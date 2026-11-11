Passportturkey Introduces Pre-Transfer Verification Review For Turkish Citizenship Property Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassportTurkey, an Istanbul-based real estate advisory serving international property investors, has introduced a Pre-Transfer Verification Review for buyers pursuing Turkish citizenship through real estate. Launched in October 2026, the named service brings the firm's existing pre-payment property checks into one defined process, designed to surface potential concerns about a property's valuation, title-deed status and payment documentation before substantial purchase payments are made.

The introduction follows increased scrutiny of irregular transactions in Turkey's citizenship-by-investment program. In August 2026, Turkish media reported that 6,134 citizenships granted through the program had been cancelled or withdrawn, with investigators alleging that inflated property valuations and fictitious transactions had been used to meet the $400,000 investment threshold.

For international investors, meeting the $400,000 minimum investment threshold is only part of the process. Property valuation, title-deed status, payment documentation and compliance with citizenship requirements can each affect an application's viability, and identifying problems only after funds have been transferred can expose buyers to significant financial and procedural risk. The Pre-Transfer Verification Review is designed to address this by placing these checks ahead of the main purchase payment.

“Most investors worry about finding the right property, when the harder question is whether the valuation, title status and payment route will hold up before money moves,” said Suhib Masri, Founder & Citizenship Investment Advisor at PassportTurkey.“That is why we review the case first and look at the property second.”

How the Pre-Transfer Verification Review Works

The review follows five steps, which describe PassportTurkey's own advisory process rather than official government procedures. It begins with an assessment of the investor's citizenship objective, budget and proposed property. PassportTurkey then coordinates the citizenship-purpose valuation, which is issued by an authorized valuation organization rather than by PassportTurkey, and gathers ownership and title-deed information for review by a licensed Turkish attorney.

The firm also checks that buyer, seller, property and transfer-account details match, and that the bank's requirements for the foreign exchange certificate (DAB) are clear. Before the main payment, PassportTurkey explains its findings to the investor, and the decision on whether to proceed remains with the investor.

Part of a Case Review First Approach

The review forms part of PassportTurkey's advisory and property-sourcing process, which follows a“Case Review First. Property Selection Second.” approach. Each engagement begins with a Case Review covering the investor's citizenship objective, family situation, budget, timing and any properties already under consideration, before any property recommendations are made. The firm also coordinates TAPU title-transfer steps as part of its pre-purchase workflow.

Keep Legal Matters With Licensed Attorneys

PassportTurkey handles real estate advisory, property search, and commercial suitability assessments. Legal verification, representation, and citizenship applications are referred to licensed Turkish attorneys, and all official eligibility and citizenship decisions remain with the relevant Turkish authorities. Having served investors from more than 15 nationalities, the firm provides support both remotely and in person from Istanbul, allowing international buyers to begin the review process before traveling.

Investors interested in learning more can visit PassportTurkey's Pre-Transfer Verification Review page.

About PassportTurkey

PassportTurkey is an Istanbul-based real estate advisory brand supporting international investors and families considering Turkish citizenship through property investment. Founded by Suhib Masri, PassportTurkey follows a“Case Review First. Property Selection Second.” approach, reviewing each investor's objectives, budget, timeline, and property requirements before recommending suitable options. Its services include property search and selection, preliminary commercial pricing and eligibility assessments, and coordination of official property valuation, payment documentation, and TAPU (title deed) procedures. Legal advice, representation, and citizenship applications are handled separately by licensed Turkish attorneys, while all official eligibility and citizenship decisions remain with the relevant Turkish authorities. For more information, visit .

What is PassportTurkey's Pre-Transfer Verification Review?

PassportTurkey's Pre-Transfer Verification Review, introduced in October 2026, is a structured advisory process that brings the firm's existing pre-payment checks into one defined service. It is designed to surface potential concerns about a property's valuation, title-deed status and payment documentation before an investor makes the main purchase payment, with legal conclusions on title provided by licensed Turkish attorneys.

What is PassportTurkey's“Case Review First. Property Selection Second.” methodology?

PassportTurkey's approach is a verification-first process in which the firm reviews an investor's citizenship objectives, family situation, and budget before recommending any properties. The goal is to identify potential eligibility concerns and compliance issues before the investor makes a significant financial commitment.

Does PassportTurkey handle the legal aspects of the Turkish citizenship application?

PassportTurkey focuses on real estate advisory and property search, while legal verification and the actual citizenship applications are handled separately by licensed Turkish attorneys. All official eligibility and citizenship decisions remain with the relevant Turkish authorities.

How does PassportTurkey reduce valuation and title-deed risk for Turkish citizenship property buyers?

Through its Pre-Transfer Verification Review, PassportTurkey coordinates the citizenship-purpose valuation and gathers title-deed information for review by a licensed Turkish attorney before major funds are transferred. The firm also helps buyers understand payment documentation requirements, such as the foreign exchange certificate (DAB).

What should buyers check before purchasing property for Turkish citizenship?

Meeting the $400,000 minimum investment threshold does not on its own make a property suitable for a citizenship application. According to PassportTurkey, buyers should also confirm the property's official valuation, title-deed status and payment documentation before transferring major funds.

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Company: PassportTurkey

Contact: Suhib Masri

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Address: Cumhuriyet, D100 No:374, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul 34500

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