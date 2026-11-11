Richtech Robotics To Unveil Intelligent Cleaning System With Camera Integration At ISSA Show North America 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to demonstrate its DUST-E robot's integration with CCTV security cameras to support proactive autonomous cleaning workflow capabilities

Executive sales director Christian Barnes to present a session on building a robotic floor care program on November 16 at 11 a.m. PST

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or“the Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announced its participation in ISSA Show North America 2026, taking place November 17–19, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. At the event, Richtech Robotics will introduce its Intelligent Cleaning System, designed to connect autonomous cleaning robots, camera-based monitoring, and centralized operational data to enable more intelligent, efficient, and responsive hygiene and environmental monitoring. Richtech Robotics will exhibit at Booth #241 in the Robotics Experience Pavilion, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the new system.

"Facilities management is evolving beyond individual robotic solutions toward fully integrated systems that can coordinate tasks and respond dynamically to operational needs," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Richtech Robotics. "Our new Intelligent Cleaning System is designed to bring that vision to life by connecting autonomous robots with real-time facility intelligence. Our work to enable DUST-E robots to identify and respond to cleaning needs marks the beginning of what we aim to achieve with this technology. As we develop these capabilities, our focus is on helping organizations connect robotic solutions across multiple operational tasks."

Richtech Robotics' new cleaning system can integrate existing indoor CCTV cameras with DUST-E autonomous cleaning robots to identify areas requiring cleaning and automatically initiate targeted cleaning tasks. A centralized dashboard provides robot locations, cleaning records, equipment status, and alerts for maintenance and consumable replacement. The system is part of the company's shared robotics ecosystem, which supports the integration of cleaning and other robotic solutions. At its ISSA booth, Richtech Robotics will showcase Titan 440, DEX, Matradee Plus, DUST-E S, and DUST-E MX. The Company will also debut a video themed“One Ecosystem, Every Task in Sync,” illustrating how its robots connect within the ecosystem.

As part of the event, Christian Barnes, Executive Sales Director at Richtech Robotics, will present a session titled“Beyond the Robot: Building a Complete Robotics Floor Care Program.” The presentation will take place on November 16 at 11 a.m. PST and explore how autonomous floor-care solutions can help organizations optimize labor allocation, improve operational consistency, and establish measurable proof of work.

ISSA Show North America is a leading event for the cleaning and facility solutions industry, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, facility management professionals, and industry leaders to explore emerging technologies and innovations shaping the future of commercial cleaning. For more information, visit the event's website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars - Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services - Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, Richtech's robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at , and connect with them on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,” and“intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 7, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics' business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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