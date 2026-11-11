Longevity Health Holdings Announces Exploration Of Strategic Alternatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: XAGE) (“Longevity” or the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) is exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives for the Company's bio-aesthetic and therapeutic businesses to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

As part of this process, Longevity intends to evaluate a range of potential transactions, including, but not limited to, a merger, reverse merger or other business combination; a sale or license of one or more of the Company's businesses or assets; a strategic partnership; or other transactions.

“With the Puritan Partners litigation settled, now is the right time to take a disciplined look at every path available to the Company,” said Ram Ajjarau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Longevity.“We have built a portfolio of regenerative skincare brands in addition to our bone and tissue healing therapeutic products whose further development has been on pause, and the Board is committed to pursuing the path that best serves the Company and its stakeholders.”

The Company has not set a timetable for the review and has made no decision to pursue any specific alternative. There can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other outcome. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until the Board approves a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is appropriate or required.

About Longevity Health Holdings, Inc.

Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. is focused on longevity and healthy aging, encompassing the latest scientific advances in regenerative bio-aesthetics. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic skincare and haircare products designed to help people look and feel their best at any age. In addition, the Company's product pipeline also includes innovative regenerative bone and tissue healing products, on which further research and development has been paused. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the Company's review of strategic alternatives, the potential transactions the Company may evaluate or pursue, the Company's ability to maximize value for its stakeholders, the value of the Company's businesses and assets, and the status and future development of the Company's product pipeline, including its bone and tissue healing products. Words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“explore,”“evaluate,”“potential,”“pursue,”“committed,”“maximize,”“believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. They are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the possibility that the review does not result in any transaction; the terms, timing, structure and completion of any transaction; the Company's limited cash resources and its ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to obtain additional financing; its obligations under its senior secured convertible notes, including the security interests and the prepayment and default remedies under those notes; the potential dilution to stockholders; the possible diversion of management's attention; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.



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