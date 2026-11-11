Fedup Foods Takes Functional Beverages Beyond The Cooler With New Shelf-Stable Options

FedUp Foods

The private label functional beverage leader adds shelf-stable processes and new categories, from adaptogenic sodas to protein drinks, for retailer partners.

MARSHALL, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FedUp Foods, the largest private label fermented beverage manufacturer in North America, is expanding into shelf-stable beverages. For nearly 2 decades, the company has been a trusted partner to the nation's top retailers, producing refrigerated functional drinks like kombucha, prebiotic sodas, and cold brew coffee. Now retailers get the same expertise, quality, and industry-leading programs in the center store, with shelf-stable drinks that taste good and deliver on function wherever consumers shop.

The expansion comes as retailers keep investing in store brands and shoppers look for affordable, better-for-you options that fit their lifestyles and budgets. U.S. store brand sales hit a record $282.8 billion in 2025, up 3.3% against 1.2% for national brands, according to PLMA. Demand for function is growing alongside it, with the global functional drink market projected to grow from about $150 billion in 2024 to nearly $250 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. FedUp Foods sits where the two meet.

With capabilities like tunnel pasteurization and retort, FedUp Foods can now produce a full range of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink beverages, including functional sodas, protein shakes, coffee, and lattes. The range delivers on the functional benefits shoppers are looking for, from digestion and energy to calm, focus, hydration, immunity, and more. Combined with its refrigerated portfolio and turnkey logistics, distribution, and commercialization support, FedUp Foods is the one partner retailers need to build their entire functional beverage program, from the cooler to the center store.

CEO David Gray says,“We've always believed a drink can be good for the people who buy it and for the planet it comes from, and that you shouldn't have to pick one. Shelf-stable lets us take that belief much further than we could from the refrigerated aisle alone. I see a future where store brands set the standard for functional beverages, and I want FedUp Foods to be the reason why.”

That belief is built into how the company is run. As a benefit corporation, FedUp Foods measures its success by people, planet, and prosperity, and those values guide everything it makes, from the cooler to the center store. Shoppers get better-for-you drinks at store-brand prices wherever they shop. The standards and mission that shaped FedUp Foods' refrigerated programs over nearly two decades now carry into every shelf-stable line. And retail partners get a manufacturer with deep expertise in both refrigerated and shelf-stable, ready to grow with them across the whole store. For more information about FedUp Foods, visit fedupfoods.

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About FedUp Foods

As one of North America's leading private label functional beverage manufacturers and the partner of choice for top global retailers, FedUp Foods offers turnkey innovation and deep expertise. From fermentation to shelf-stable capabilities, they provide the integrity and reliability at scale required for our partners to lead the market with confidence.

Nic Bryant

Lunch & Co

+1 561-328-4820

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FedUp Foods Takes Functional Beverages Beyond the Cooler with New Shelf-Stable Options News Provided By Lunch & Co November 11, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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