MEED Projects Awards 2026 Names MENA Winners, Project Of The Year And 10 Special Award Recipients

MEED Projects Awards 2026 in Association with Mashreq Logo

MEED Projects Awards 2026 Winners

MEED logo

The 16th edition of the region's leading projects programme recognises the benchmark-setting projects shaping the Middle East and North Africa

- Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEED has announced the winners of the MEED Projects Awards 2026 in association with Mashreq, revealing the 17 MENA category winners, the MEED Project of the Year and the 10 special award recipients at a gala dinner at the Joharah Ballroom, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on 10 November.

Cairo Monorail - The New Administrative Capital and 6th of October Lines was named MEED Project of the Year, presented by Mashreq, recognising the project that set the highest standard across the region this year. Delivered by The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) and Orascom Construction, the project also won the Transport Project of the Year category.

The 17 MENA winners were selected from the national winners announced in September, with a single regional winner chosen in each category. The 10 special awards, selected by MEED's editorial team, recognise landmark delivery, heritage, energy security and decarbonisation.

“The MENA winners and special award recipients show a projects market delivering at scale and with purpose. From landmark developments to energy security and decarbonisation, these projects set the benchmark for what the region can achieve. Congratulations to every winner, and to the Cairo Monorail project on being named MEED Project of the Year,” said Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED.

Arun Mathur, Global Head of Contracting Finance at Mashreq, said:“Mashreq remains committed to supporting the infrastructure and construction sectors across MENA, enabling projects that create lasting value and contribute to sustainable growth. This year's MENA Winners showcase the ambition, discipline and innovation driving project delivery across the region. As headline sponsor of the MEED Projects Awards, we are proud to recognise their achievements and congratulate every winner on this well-deserved recognition.”

MEED Projects Awards 2026 in association with Mashreq Winners

MENA winners

.Building Project of the Year

Al Shera'a DEWA Headquarters - DEPA and KEO Group - United Arab Emirates

.Culture Project of the Year

Zayed National Museum - Trojan Construction Holding & BESIX JV and Hill International - United Arab Emirates

.Development Project of the Year

Aventura - Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co. - Kuwait

.Education Project of the Year

Dubai International Academy Town Square - Al Tayer Stocks LLC - United Arab Emirates

.Energy Project of the Year

Saudi Aramco Master Gas System Phase III Package Two - Branch of SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation - Saudi Arabia

.Healthcare Project of the Year

Kuwait Cancer Center (KCC) - Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co. WLL - Kuwait

.Hotel Project of the Year

Rosewood Doha - Arab Engineering Bureau - Qatar

.Industrial Project of the Year

Biologicals and Biosimilars Manufacturing Facility - Rowad Modern Engineering - Egypt

.Leisure Project of the Year

Velodrome Abu Dhabi - Trojan Construction Holding - United Arab Emirates

.Power Generation Project of the Year

650 MW Ras Ghareb Wind Farm - Orascom Construction - Egypt

.Power Transmission Project of the Year

Transmission Capital Grid Station Project - TAQA Transmission - United Arab Emirates

.Refit & Redevelopment Project of the Year

NMC Healthcare Refit Project – Stantec - United Arab Emirates

.Road Project of the Year

Safwa - Rahima (Sea Bridge) - Shade Corporation and Roads General Authority - Saudi Arabia

.Small Project of the Year

Hazardous Waste Treatment Centre in JAHWTF - Dubai Municipality - United Arab Emirates

.Transport Project of the Year

Cairo Monorail - The New Administrative Capital and 6th of October Lines - The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) and Orascom Construction - Egypt

.Water Transmission Project of the Year

Wakrah and Wukair Drainage Tunnel – Parsons - Qatar

.Water Treatment Project of the Year

Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant - WETICO in partnership with SEPCOIII and TIEJUN; SWPC/ACWA Power; Acwa (formerly ACWA Power) - Saudi Arabia

MEED Project of the Year 2026 in association with Mashreq

.Cairo Monorail - The New Administrative Capital and 6th of October Lines

The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) and Orascom Construction, Egypt

Special Award Winners

.Landmark Project Award

Aquarabia, Qiddiya City - ALEC, ALEC Fitout, Dewan Architects + Engineers

.Heritage and Landscape Award

Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar - Diriyah Company

.Innovation in Construction Award

HB Office Tower, Yas Island - Arabian Construction Company

.Sustainable Construction Award

Beach Mansion, Dubai Harbour - Innovo Group, Emaar

.Delivery Excellence Award

Palace Residences, Dubai Creek Harbour - Al Sahel Contracting

.Decarbonisation Award

Dubai Health solar programme - Positive Zero, Dubai Health

.Design and Innovation Award

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi - Miral, DCT Abu Dhabi

.Energy Security Award

Rumah-1 IPP combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant - SEPCOIII, Remal Energy

.Strategic Energy Infrastructure Award

Jafurah gas processing facilities - Samsung E&A, Saudi Aramco

.Responsible Decommissioning Award

Abu Dhabi refinery closure - ADNOC Refining

The complete list of winners is available on the MEED Projects Awards 2026 in association with Mashreq website.

Priscila Franco

MEED

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MEED Projects Awards 2026 Names MENA Winners, Project of the Year and 10 Special Award Recipients News Provided By MEED November 11, 2026, 12:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Environment...



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