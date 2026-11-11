Two Arizona Caregivers Share AZNHA's 2026 Caregiver Of The Year Honor

Francisco Martinez, right, with Zach Shaw, AZNHA board of directors, at the award presentation during the AZNHA annual conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Fran Tucker, right, with Bob Roth, managing partner of Cypress HomeCare, at the award presentation during the AZNHA annual conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tucson-area caregiver who cycled through monsoon rain to reach his clients and a Phoenix-area nursing assistant whom families request by name are honored

- Steve Alfonsi, AZNHA Board President

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Arizona In-Home Care Association (AZNHA ) has named two Caregivers of the Year for 2026. Francisco Martinez of Right at Home of Southern Arizona and Frances“Fran” Tucker of Cypress HomeCare Solutions were selected for the award.

“Arizona is one of a few states that doesn't license home care agencies, so the real standard of care is set by the caregivers who show up every day. Francisco and Fran are that standard,” said Steve Alfonsi, AZNHA board president.“We read these two nominations and there was no right way to choose between them. Families trust caregivers with the people they love the most. These two earn that trust every single shift, and they're the reason I believe in this work.”

AZNHA announced the honor during National Family Caregivers Month, which recognizes the people who help Arizonans live safety and with dignity at home.

Francisco Martinez

Martinez, 27, grew up in the small community of Aravaipa, where his grandparents raised him and gave him a deep love for his elders. He later cared for them as they aged, and helped neighbors with yard work and gardening. After training in plumbing through Job Corps, he realized he wanted a life of service.“I fell in love with caregiving,” he said.“Being able to talk with my elders means so much to me.”

“This is a job I never thought I would see myself in,“ Martinez said.“I thank God I can be of service. I'm very glad and grateful to be where I am today.”

In three years with Right at Home of Southern Arizona, Martinez has never missed a shift. When his car broke down, he rode a bicycle or borrowed a scooter through monsoon and winter rain so clients wouldn't go without care, said Kola Bliss, owner and Chief Care Officer of Right at Home of Southern Arizona.

“He does an incredible job of caring for our veterans,” Bliss said, including a 104-year-old client. Another veteran, Robert, calls him“Cisco” and says Martinez noticed his love of hummingbirds and began filling his feeders on every visit without being asked.

“I feel safe when he's here and I feel safe when I'm alone because he has been here,” Robert said.

Fran Tucker

Tucker came to caregiving after careers as a news producer, a book editor and city bus driver. A Licensed Nursing Assistant and trained death doula, she has more than 15 years of in-home care experience. At Cypress HomeCare Solutions in Scottsdale, she serves as the On-Demand Caregiving Specialist, stepping into urgent starts of care, staffing gaps and complex family situations.

Families regularly request Tucker by name. She also trains and mentors newer caregivers at the agency.

What makes Tucker's story even more inspiring is the grace and courage she demonstrates while has continued caring for clients while facing serious health challenges of her own, said Bob Roth, co-founder and managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions. She is a breast cancer survivor and this year underwent multiple surgeries for a brain tumor.“Even while enduring he own difficulties, she remains focused on helping others,” Roth said.“She embodies the true spirit of caregiving.”



Tucker said she was drawn to caregiving by love and a desire to give back.

“Human beings, regardless of where they come from, all deserve care, kindness and love,” she said.“Caregiving is hard work, but aside from raising my children, it's the most fulfilling thing I have done in my life. I know I'm not alone. I know the heart that it takes. I am so honored, so humbled and grateful.”

About the award

AZNHA's Caregiver of the Year award recognizes direct caregivers at member agencies for compassion, reliability and impact on clients and families. Each member agency may submit one nomination.

About AZNHA

The Arizona In-Home Care Association (AZNHA) is a volunteer-led 501(c)(6) nonprofit. Its mission is to uphold the highest standards of quality for Arizona's in-home care industry. Arizona does not license non-medical home care agencies, so AZNHA sets its own standards for members. Member agencies must background-check every caregiver and employ caregivers as W-2 employees. The must also carry general liability, professional liability and workers' compensation insurance. Agencies are evaluated before joining, must renew each year and answer to a consumer complaint process and ethics review. Families can find an AZNHA member agency at aznha.

KC Crabtree

HMA Public Relations

+1 206-949-2551

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