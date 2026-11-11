Capital Q® Ventures Announces Closing Of $1 Million Pre-Seed Funding Round For Beecure® (Sanmelix Laboratories)

Investment supports commercialization, market expansion, and continued development of BeeCure®'s specialized skin and wound care solutions.

- Michael "Q" Quatrini, Founder and CEO, Capital Q® VenturesMAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capital QVentures Inc., a full-stack venture capital firm, today announced the closing of a $1 million pre-seed funding round for SanMelix Laboratories, Inc., the parent company of BeeCure, a developer of specialized skin and wound care products utilizing proprietary buckwheat honey-based formulations.Capital QVentures participated as the final investor in the round, completing the $1 million financing and supporting SanMelix Laboratories' efforts to advance commercialization and its next phase of growth.Use of Funds and Commercialization StrategyProceeds from the financing are expected to support BeeCure's continued commercialization efforts, with proposed priorities including expanded sales and distribution capabilities, targeted marketing initiatives, product development, and operational resources needed to support growth.The investment is also intended to strengthen SanMelix's ability to pursue new commercial opportunities, build strategic relationships, and expand the market reach of its existing and developing product portfolio."Successfully closing our $1 million pre-seed round is an important milestone for SanMelix Laboratories and the BeeCurebrand," said Steve Weinstein, CEO of BeeCure. "With this funding and the continued support of Capital QVentures, we are focused on advancing our commercialization strategy, expanding our reach, and building on the opportunities ahead."As part of its full-stack venture capital model, Capital QVentures provides portfolio companies with investment capital and significant managerial assistance, supporting business development, strategic planning, and long-term growth initiatives."BeeCureis addressing a distinct need in specialized skincare with a differentiated product platform," said Michael "Q" Quatrini, Founder and CEO of Capital QVentures. "Our investment reflects our confidence in the company's direction and our commitment to supporting the team as it advances commercialization and expands its market presence."With the financing round complete, SanMelix Laboratories will focus on executing its commercial growth strategy and strengthening its position in the specialized skin and wound care market.About SanMelix Laboratories / BeeCureSanMelix Laboratories, Inc. is a skin and wound care company developing proprietary products featuring buckwheat honey-based formulations. Through its BeeCurebrand, the company offers specialized skincare solutions, including products formulated to soothe and hydrate skin affected by radiation and laser treatments. SanMelix also maintains a development pipeline focused on advanced wound care applications.For more information, visit .About Capital QVenturesCapital QVentures Inc. is a full-stack venture capital firm providing investment capital, significant managerial assistance, and strategic resources to emerging and growth-stage companies. Through its integrated investment and business development model, Capital QVentures works with portfolio companies to support commercialization, operational development, and long-term growth.For more information, visit

Jessica Belvedere

Capital Q Ventures

+1 407-307-2277

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Capital Q® Ventures Announces Closing of $1 Million Pre-Seed Funding Round for BeeCure® (SanMelix Laboratories) News Provided By Capital Q Ventures Inc. November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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