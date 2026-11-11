Savor Culinary Services Redefines Inflight Luxury With Private Aviation Menu, Crew Menu, & Updated In-Flight Guidelines

Chef Deb - Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

From a custom menu to luxury selections, Dallas-Fort Worth's premier chef services company offers 100% allergen-friendly custom dining

- Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary ServicesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Savor Culinary Services, an award-winning culinary services company providing premium weekly personalized meals, boutique catering, and in-flight private aviation dining across the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2002, announces a new customizable Private Aviation Menu. Designed to elevate the inflight dining experience for both passengers and flight crews, the expanded offerings combine luxury options with practical, flight-ready solutions.“Our goal is to remove the stress from dining, on the ground and in the sky," says Chef Deb Oxman, Owner and Founder of Savor Culinary Services.“With our aviation menu, we are bringing a new level of customization to the cabin, ensuring that every dish is executed to perfection and tailored to every dietary need. We are also really excited about our dedicated crew menu.”The new aviation menu introduces high-end and practical options, including:Dedicated Crew Menu: A brand-new menu designed specifically for crew members, with every hearty, hand-held, non-messy meal priced at $30 or less. Features include gourmet sandwiches, breakfast favorites, dynamic bowls, and energy-boosting snacks.Elite Caviar Service: Premium Osetra, Kaluga, and White Sturgeon selections, available in 30g, 50g, and 125g sizes to meet any passenger preference.Curated Breakfast and Tex-Mex Classics: Featuring build-your-own and Tex-Mex omelettes, house-made kolaches, yogurt parfaits, chia pudding, and regional sides like green chile cheese grits.Elevated Steakhouse and Artisan Boards: An expansive selection of five distinct cuts of steak paired with six signature sauces, alongside fresh seafood entrées, build-your-own sandwich boxes, Fruit & Cheese Boards, and a vibrant Seasonal Fruit Platter.Artisanal Hors d'Oeuvres: Sophisticated hot and cold bites, including lobster salad in crisp endive spears and bacon-wrapped Medjool dates.Wellness-Focused Smoothies: Made with clean, organic pea protein and available as ready-to-serve or deconstructed for onboard blending.Universal Dietary Inclusivity: Every new menu item is clearly tagged for common dietary needs (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Nut-Free, and Vegetarian). True to Savor's culinary mission, all options can be fully modified to accommodate specific food intolerances, medical restrictions, Halal, or Kosher-style diets.Inflight Efficiency Guidelines: A unique flight-length ordering guide providing tailored culinary suggestions based on the duration of the flight, from brief 45-minute hops to longer multi-hour journeys.In addition, Savor streamlined its logistics alongside the menu rollout to offer more flexibility for operators. The company requires no order minimums, provides clear, transparent pricing-including a $70 baseline delivery fee, a $100 after-hours fee, and a $150 rush fee for orders placed within 24 hours-and includes custom plating instruction cards with every delivery to ensure easy, 5-star presentation onboard.Savor Culinary Services brings families, busy professionals, and discerning travelers together through curated, organic meals. All of Savor's chef-prepared creations are custom-built around client preferences, allergies, and lifestyle diets. The company is deeply committed to ingredient integrity, exclusively sourcing organic produce, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, and free-range poultry.The New Aviation Menu can be found at: /wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Savor_Flight_Private_Jet_Catering_Menu###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at:

Maya Brook

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Savor Culinary Services Redefines Inflight Luxury with Private Aviation Menu, Crew Menu, & Updated In-Flight Guidelines News Provided By Maya Brook November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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