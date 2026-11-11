Billy's Stone Crab Welcomes Boaters Back To Hollywood Waterfront For South Florida's Peak Winter Boating Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the regional fall and winter boating season officially gets underway, Billy's Stone Crab has opened its deep-water dockage to welcome local boaters, seasonal visitors, and traveling mariners navigating the Intracoastal Waterway. The historic Hollywood culinary landmark is kicking off the high season by offering dedicated dock-and-dine access alongside its fresh Florida stone crab claws and waterside menu.

South Florida's winter months represent the busiest period of the year on the water, marked by the arrival of seasonal residents and an influx of yachting traffic along coastal routes. Situated directly on the Intracoastal Waterway, Billy's Stone Crab provides boaters with convenient access to waterfront dining, allowing captains to moor their vessels mere steps from both the outdoor patio and interior dining rooms.

"South Florida's prime boating season brings a unique energy to the Intracoastal every winter," said a representative of Billy's Stone Crab. "Boating is woven into the lifestyle here in Hollywood, and we take great pride in serving as a welcoming port of call where guests can pull up, secure their lines, and transition straight from the boat to a relaxing meal on the water."

The restaurant's dockside setup accommodates a range of private recreational boats and yachts, eliminating the logistical challenges of land transit for guests already out on the water. Diners can experience panoramic sunset views across the Intracoastal while enjoying a menu centered around fresh Florida stone crab claws-which are harvested and served daily during the official state season-as well as locally sourced seafood and aged steaks.

The establishment maintains full dockside services and dining availability throughout the winter boating months. Mariners and patrons seeking dockage availability, menus, or table reservations can find complete operational details online at crabs or reserve seating directly via OpenTable.

About Billy's Stone Crab

Established in Hollywood, Florida, Billy's Stone Crab is an acclaimed waterside dining establishment and seafood market situated along the Intracoastal Waterway. Operating for decades as a regional culinary destination, the restaurant specializes in freshly harvested Florida stone crab claws, regional seafood selections, and waterfront dining experiences for local residents, seasonal visitors, and the coastal boating community.



Brian Hershey

Billy's Stone Crab

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Billy's Stone Crab Welcomes Boaters Back to Hollywood Waterfront for South Florida's Peak Winter Boating Season News Provided By Digital Reporting Services November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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