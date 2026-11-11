Televero Behavioral Health Highlights Mental Health Access For Veterans And Military Families On Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Televero Behavioral Health is in network with TRICARE and accepts CHAMPVA, offering virtual care to veterans, service members, and their families.

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Televero is in network with TRICARE and accepts CHAMPVA, offering physician-led behavioral health care to veterans, service members, and their families.

- Ray Wolf, CEO, Televero Behavioral Health

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, Televero Behavioral Health is drawing attention to the mental health needs of veterans, service members, and their families, and to the role community-based care plays in meeting them. Televero is in network with TRICARE in all 44 states it serves, covering active duty service members, military retirees, and their families. Televero also accepts CHAMPVA, the VA health care program for spouses and dependent children of veterans rated permanently and totally disabled from a service-connected disability, as well as certain surviving spouses and children.

The Department of Veterans Affairs' 2026 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which analyzes data from 2001 through 2024, found diverging trends in veteran suicide rates. Among veterans enrolled in VA health care, rates fell 2.2% over that period. Among veterans not enrolled in VA care, rates rose 70.8%. Many veterans and military families receive their health care outside the VA system, which makes community providers an important part of the effort to reach them.

“Veterans and their families have earned care that is easy to reach and held to a high clinical standard,” said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health.“The VA does critical work, and every behavioral health practice that can serve military families should be doing its part. For us, that means accepting TRICARE, CHAMPVA, and most other insurance plans, so coverage is never the reason a veteran or military spouse waits for help.”

Care That Fits Military Life

Military families manage pressures that most civilian families do not, including deployments, long separations, and frequent relocations. Each move can mean finding a new provider and starting over. Because Televero delivers care virtually across 44 states, patients who relocate within that footprint stay connected to the same System of Care, the same clinical standards, and the same measurement of their progress.

Whether someone is serving now, has served, or is part of a military family, getting mental health care should be simple. TRICARE mental health coverage includes virtual care, so service members, retirees, and their families can connect with a clinician from wherever they are. Through CHAMPVA, Televero also cares for the spouses and children of veterans with permanent service-connected disabilities, as well as eligible survivors of veterans and service members.

What Care at Televero Looks Like

Every patient who registers completes a no-cost behavioral health assessment using validated clinical instruments, including the PHQ-9, GAD-7, WSAS, and a safety screening measure. When a patient screens at elevated risk, Televero's clinical navigation team calls them within the hour and follows a structured triage protocol that distinguishes psychiatric crisis, suicidal ideation without a plan, and imminent danger with intent, routing each to the appropriate level of care. Same-day appointments are available.

Care is delivered by teams led by psychiatrists and staffed by nurse practitioners and licensed therapists. Patients are reassessed at every appointment, so changes in symptoms are caught as they happen. For veterans, that coordination matters. Post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, and substance use frequently occur together, and treating them well depends on a care team that sees the full picture.

“Many of the veterans and military family members we see have been carrying something for a long time before they ask for help,” said Victor Gonzalez, MD, Medical Director at Televero Behavioral Health.“When they do reach out, a thorough evaluation and a team that tracks progress at every visit make a real difference. Therapy and medication work best when they are coordinated, and our care teams are built to do that from the first appointment.”

Televero reports 97% patient satisfaction.*

Televero's leadership, including CEO Ray Wolf and Medical Director Victor Gonzalez, MD, is available for media interviews and expert commentary on veteran and military family mental health, access to care outside the VA system, and suicide prevention.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a physician-led behavioral health practice redefining what care delivery looks like in America. Built to serve both patients and providers, Televero combines same-day access, psychiatrist-led care teams, measurement-based outcomes, and a structured escalation architecture into a single connected System of Care. Now active in 44 states and continuing to expand, Televero offers wide insurance acceptance, including Medicaid, Medicare, TRICARE, and CHAMPVA. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, Televero has built a model of behavioral healthcare that the existing system was never designed to produce.

*Based on patient satisfaction surveys

If you or someone you know is in crisis or thinking about suicide: Call 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) or go to your nearest emergency room. Available 24/7. Don't wait for an appointment. Veterans, service members, and their families can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1.

Julianna Drambarean

Televero Behavioral Health

+1 512-956-5003

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Televero Behavioral Health Highlights Mental Health Access for Veterans and Military Families on Veterans Day News Provided By Televero Health November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry



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