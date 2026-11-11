Boyarmiller Recognized In 2027 Best Law Firms Rankings

Recognized across national and Houston in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings for the Corporate M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation groups.

- Chris HanslikHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BoyarMiller has been listed in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings. The firm has earned national and Houston regional distinctions across its Corporate M&A, Real Estate, and Litigation practices.Compiled from more than 110,000 client references, 70,000 peer-lawyers surveyed, and over 1,000 leadership interviews, the 2027 round is the 17th edition of the Best Law Firms recognitions and is independently produced by Best Lawyers.In the Houston regional rankings, BoyarMiller was recognized in the following areas:Regional Tier 1– HoustonCommercial LitigationCorporate LawLitigation - Labor and EmploymentLitigation - Trusts and EstatesReal Estate LawVenture Capital LawRegional Tier 3– HoustonMergers and Acquisitions LawSecurities / Capital Markets LawThis year, BoyarMiller earned the following national rankings:National Tier 2Venture Capital LawNational Tier 3Corporate LawMergers and Acquisitions LawSecurities / Capital Markets Law"As a Texas business law firm, we appreciate being recognized both nationally and in the Houston metropolitan area. It is especially meaningful to see Tier 1 Houston recognition spanning each of our three core practices recognition reflects the strength of our firm and the relationships we build with our clients," said Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman.To learn more about BoyarMiller's attorneys, practice areas, and approach to helping clients address complex business matters, visit the firm's practice pages.About Best Law Firms Best Law Firms evaluates firms through a research process that includes client and professional reference feedback, firmographic information, industry leader interviews, and feedback gathered through the Best Lawyers research process. Firms must also have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in Americato be eligible for consideration in a particular practice area and jurisdiction. The listing spotlights the very best in the most competitive legal market in the world, highlighting only the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide. About BoyarMiller BoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, the firm has been providing practical and smart business solutions. BoyarMiller comprises three practice groups: corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation, and serves multinational companies, middle-market businesses, and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat recognition did BoyarMiller receive in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings?BoyarMiller received national and Houston regional rankings across Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities / Capital Markets Law, Venture Capital Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, and Real Estate Law.Which BoyarMiller practices received Tier 1 recognition in Houston?BoyarMiller received Regional Tier 1 recognition in Houston for Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Real Estate Law, and Venture Capital Law.How are Best Law Firms rankings determined?Best Law Firms rankings are based on client and professional reference feedback, firmographic information provided by firms, industry leader interviews, and feedback collected on individual lawyers through the Best Lawyers research process.

Josie Morgan

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BoyarMiller Recognized in 2027 Best Law Firms Rankings

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