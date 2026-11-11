Sarah Moore Appointed Chief Legal Officer For Anuvu

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anuvu, a leading provider of worldwide entertainment solutions and inflight connectivity, has today named Sarah Moore as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. Since July 2024, Moore has served as Anuvu's outside General Counsel, providing strategic legal guidance and supporting its global business operations.

“I'm pleased to build on our established relationship with Sarah and welcome her into Anuvu's executive leadership team as Chief Legal Officer,” said Simon Sutton, CEO at Anuvu.“She is a trusted advisor and brings deep institutional knowledge, commercial judgment, and extensive transactional experience to the company.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my role at Anuvu and lead such a talented team,” said Moore.“It is an exciting time at Anuvu, and I look forward to helping the company navigate its continued growth.”

About Sarah Moore

Sarah Moore brings more than 15 years of legal experience to her role as Chief Legal Officer, with extensive expertise in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and strategic legal advisory. She began her career at Thompson & Knight LLP (now Holland & Knight LLP) and subsequently practiced at Shearman & Sterling LLP, where she advised clients on complex corporate transactions, private equity investments, and general corporate matters.

In 2019, she founded her own law firm, advising businesses across a diverse range of industries on corporate, transactional, and strategic legal matters. Throughout her career, she has worked across the private equity investment lifecycle, from fund formation and portfolio company acquisitions to ongoing legal oversight and successful exits, bringing a comprehensive understanding of the legal and commercial considerations facing private equity-backed businesses.



Other recent appointments to Anuvu's executive leadership team include Prabhu Shanmugam as Chief Digital and Technology Officer and Simon Sutton as Chief Executive Officer.

Caroline Smith

Anuvu

+1 3053605055

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