Best Law Firms Recognizes Silverman Law Office For Second Straight Year

Silverman Law Office is located at 2800 Central Ave., Unit A in Billings.

R. Mark Josephson is an attorney with Silverman Law Office.

Attorney Joel Silverman is the CEO of Silverman Law Office in Montana.

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office has been named a Tier 2 firm for real estate law in Billings in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, its second straight year.

- Joel Silverman, CEO BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silverman Law Office has been named a Tier 2 firm for real estate law in the Billings area in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, the second straight year the firm has earned the recognition.Best Law Firms released its 17th edition in early November. Rankings are based on client feedback, peer recommendations, leadership interviews and the depth of each firm's practice.Silverman Law Office's real estate practice handles transactions, title work, property tax appeals and real estate disputes for individuals, families and businesses across Montana. Attorneys and staff in the firm's five offices often collaborate on matters, giving clients access to the full real estate team.Firms qualify for Best Law Firms consideration when at least one attorney holds a current Best Lawyers recognition in that practice area and market. Attorney R. Mark Josephson, named to the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for real estate law in Billings, made the firm eligible.“Being ranked a second year in a row tells us clients and peers see the consistency we work toward every day,” said Joel Silverman, CEO of Silverman Law Office.“This ranking reflects our whole team, from the attorneys who advise clients to the paralegals and staff who keep every matter moving.”The ranking comes as the firm continues to grow, expanding from two offices to five across Montana over the past two years.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office, PLLC serves thousands of clients across Montana from offices in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax, business, estate planning, real estate, probate and litigation law.For more information, visit or call 406-831-9108.

Jesse Chaney

Silverman Law Office, PLLC

+1 406-449-4829

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Best Law Firms recognizes Silverman Law Office for second straight year News Provided By Silverman Law Office, PLLC November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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