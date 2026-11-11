Numina Group Partners With Rapyuta Robotics As Its First U.S. Systems Integrator For Goods-To-Person ASRS Automation

ASRS Picking Station Rapyuta

Partnership brings Rapyuta's scalable Goods-to-Person storage and picking technology to U.S. warehouses, powered by Numina's RDSTM WES-WCS platform.

- Sharu SivapalanWOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Numina Group, a leading independent warehouse automation systems integrator and developer of RDSTM, Real-time Distribution Software, a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) platform, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Rapyuta Robotics, a Japan-based global innovator and supplier of robotics-based picking, storage, and retrieval systems (ASRS). Under the agreement, Numina becomes Rapyuta Robotics' first U.S. automation integration partner. Numina recently selected Rapyuta's latest-generation robotic Goods-to-Person (GTP) system for several warehouse automation projects scheduled to go live in 2027.Through this partnership, Numina Group will evaluate Rapyuta Robotics' Goods-to-Person (GTP) ASRS technology for customers, comparing GTP, traditional technologies, and AMR-based picking methods to determine the best solution for each application and maximize return on investment through integration with its RDSTM WES order-picking orchestration software.“GTP systems are well suited for B2B and B2C fulfillment operations with 3,500 to 15,000 SKUs, including electronics, computer accessories, industrial parts, and consumer products. Rapyuta's high-speed tote storage, integrated order buffering, and multi-tote picking workstations enable faster picking and put-away at a lower cost than traditional ASRS systems,” stated Tim M. Hanrahan, Director of Delivery at Numina Group."We're excited to partner with Rapyuta and identify applications that match its innovative robotic GTP functionality for both greenfield and brownfield applications," said Pat Hanrahan, Vice President of Business Development at Numina Group. "With both new and existing DCs, Rapyuta's modular structure optimizes available space and addresses market demand among midsize logistics and manufacturing businesses seeking a more cost-effective, highly productive ASRS system for space and labor savings in storage, picking, kitting, packing, and shipping automation."RDSTM WES-WCS: Integrating GTP ASRS into End-to-End Fulfillment AutomationAt the core of Numina Group's warehouse automation is RDSTM, a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System designed to optimize and orchestrate people and technologies. RDS integrates with ERP and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to enable intelligent, prioritized order release, cartonization, and transportation decisions. RDS orchestrates multiple picking technologies, including voice picking, pick-to-light, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Goods-to-Person (GTP) systems, as a unified solution. This integrated approach extends the value of GTP automation beyond picking and put-away stations.By integrating Rapyuta's GTP ASRS technology with RDS WES-WCS, Numina Group can deliver a fully coordinated fulfillment operation that:●Optimizes order release and picking execution based on order priorities, inventory availability, shipping requirements, and automation capacity.●Synchronizes GTP picking with other warehouse picking technologies and downstream fulfillment processes, including order consolidation, packing, automated labeling, manifesting, and shipping.●Improves throughput and labor utilization by coordinating workflows and balancing workloads across the entire fulfillment operation.●Provides a flexible, scalable automation platform designed to accommodate changing SKU profiles, increasing order volumes, and future expansion.Rapyuta ASRS: Modular, Scalable, and Highly Flexible Goods-to-Person AutomationRapyuta Robotics' ASRS combines modular architecture, intelligent multi-robot coordination, and workstation designs to deliver advantages over traditional fixed-infrastructure ASRS systems.Key advantages of the Rapyuta ASRS include:●Modular and Scalable Architecture: The system's flexible storage infrastructure and independently operating robots allow storage and throughput capacity to expand as operational requirements change, protecting customers' long-term automation investments.●Intelligent Multi-Robot Orchestration: Advanced robot coordination optimizes tote-to-person retrieval times, transportation, and ergonomic presentation, while minimizing operator idle time and maximizing pick rates.●Flexible Picking and Put-away Operations: Multiple workstation configurations support workflows, including batch picking, multi-order fulfillment, put-away, replenishment, order sequencing, and consolidation.●Resilient System Design: Distributed robot operations and fault isolation help minimize single points of failure, supporting higher system availability and operational continuity.●Reduced Infrastructure Complexity: Robots transport bins directly between storage and picking stations, minimizing the need for extensive conveyor networks and complex mechanical transfer equipment.●Intelligent Order Staging and Sequencing: Completed order bins can be temporarily stored within the ASRS and retrieved in the required sequence to support shipping schedules, carrier cutoffs, and outbound transportation requirements.RDS intelligent order release and picking orchestration integrates with Rapyuta's software stack, enabling coordinated order picking and shipping. This extends the picking time window by allowing picked items to be stored in the GTP tote buffer area. The capability helps balance labor utilization, increases GTP system utilization, and supports efficient outbound order consolidation across the DC operations."As an independent warehouse automation integrator, Numina Group rigorously evaluates new vendors and technologies to ensure they meet our customers' requirements for throughput, reliability, scalability, and return on investment," added Hanrahan. "Rapyuta's GTP system stood out for its modular architecture, operational flexibility, and resilient design that minimizes single points of failure and maintains uptime. The RDS WES-WCS platform, integrated with GTP systems, delivers scalable, cost-effective automation to improve productivity and long-term business value," stated Tim M. Hanrahan.“Rapyuta Robotics sees tremendous value in partnering with Numina Group,” said Sharu Sivapalan, North American ASRS Specialist at Rapyuta Robotics.“Numina brings more than 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end warehouse automation, and that expertise makes them an ideal integration partner. Their RDS WES-WCS platform complements our GTP technology by coordinating picking across the warehouse, including cases and larger items that aren't suited for tote-to-person automation, while integrating downstream packing and shipping operations. For U.S. customers adopting newer GTP technology, Numina's proven track record and local support provide the confidence to move forward.”About Numina GroupNumina Group is a leading independent warehouse automation systems integrator and developer of RDSTM, Real-time Distribution Software, a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS). For more than 40 years, Numina has designed and implemented end-to-end warehouse automation solutions that increase productivity, reduce labor costs, and improve order fulfillment efficiency. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Numina Group serves distribution and manufacturing operations across North America.Learn more at .About Rapyuta RoboticsRapyuta Robotics is an end-to-end warehouse automation pioneer dedicated to making robotics accessible, scalable, and practical for logistics and manufacturing operations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Tokyo with offices in the U.S. and India. The company's portfolio features modular automated storage and retrieval systems, AMRs, and proprietary multi-robot control infrastructure.Learn more at .

Jennifer Maloney

Numina Group

+1 630-343-2622

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Rapyuta ASRS: The Flexible Modular Automated Storage and Retrieval System

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Numina Group Partners with Rapyuta Robotics as Its First U.S. Systems Integrator for Goods-to-Person ASRS Automation News Provided By Numina Group November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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