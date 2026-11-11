12 Of 2026'S 17 Largest Personal Injury Jury Verdicts Are On Appeal, Reduced Or Uncollectable, Provenverdicts Finds

12 of the 17 largest personal injury jury verdicts of 2026 are on appeal, reduced or uncollectable. Source: ProvenVerdicts.

Those 12 verdicts account for $4.61 billion of the $5.24 billion the year's biggest jury verdicts total, and none is confirmed paid in full.

- Kamal Hrynkiq, Listings Editor, ProvenVerdictsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProvenVerdicts, an independent directory that verifies personal injury verdicts and settlements against court records, today published its review of the largest personal injury results of 2026. Of the 17 jury verdicts among the year's 20 largest results, 12 are on appeal, were reduced after trial, or were won against a defendant who is bankrupt or in prison. Together those 12 account for $4.61 billion of the $5.24 billion the 17 verdicts total.Seven are on appeal or still being challenged after trial, including the year's largest, a $1.1 billion Dallas County verdict for a child left brain-damaged, and an $896.5 million Oakland County, Michigan, verdict for a boy struck at an automotive test track. Two were cut after trial: a Louisiana award of $219.9 million for a paramedic brain-injured in an ambulance crash was reduced on appeal to about $84.1 million, and a $126 million Oklahoma verdict was entered as $90.1 million after the state's tort claims cap limited the city's share. Five were won against defendants who are bankrupt or in prison, including an $812 million verdict for the family of a worker killed in a West Texas chemical plant explosion, returned two weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11.None of the 17 verdicts is confirmed paid in full. Several settled after trial for amounts that were never disclosed, and courts rarely record whether a judgment was satisfied, so the amount families actually received is mostly unknown."A jury verdict is the start of a fight over money, not the end of one," said Kamal Hrynkiq, Listings Editor at ProvenVerdicts. "We keep every verdict on our list at the amount that legally stood, and we label what happened next, because an $812 million award against a bankrupt company is a different outcome from a check."The review also lists the largest verified personal injury result of 2026 in each of the 36 states where one has been verified so far, each linked to a full write-up and its sources.Every result on ProvenVerdicts is checked against court records, dockets, appellate opinions and news coverage before it is published, and each write-up cites its sources. Verdicts rank at the amount that legally stood; appeals, reductions and collectability are labeled rather than deducted, and the site explains how outcomes are labeled. The 2026 figures are as of November 3, 2026 and update as appeals resolve.About ProvenVerdictsProvenVerdicts is an independent directory of personal injury attorneys and law firms across the United States. Every listing is organized around verdicts and settlements we document from court records and press coverage before publishing. We do not sell leads, and organic ordering is never for sale.

Kamal Hrynkiq

ProvenVerdicts

+1 888-230-8940

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12 of 2026's 17 Largest Personal Injury Jury Verdicts Are on Appeal, Reduced or Uncollectable, ProvenVerdicts Finds News Provided By ProvenVerdicts November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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