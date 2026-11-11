Virtual Tikkun's Peer-To-Peer Global Kahal Community Delivers Flexible, Collaborative Torah Learning

New iOS/Android apps enable members to study their Torah chanting on-the-go

- David Bayer, Co-founder & CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Tikkun TM, a CA nonprofit dedicated to making Torah reading and learning more accessible, today announced the launch of Virtual Tikkun Kahal, a new collaborative Torah-learning platform. Leveraging custom digital tikkunim of unique Torah scrolls, personalized and collaborative eLearning, and native iOS/Android mobile apps to learn and practice Torah chanting, Virtual Tikkun Kahal empowers the Torah experience in every Jewish community.“The Virtual Tikkun Kahal is taking a completely new approach to Torah learning. We are opening the experience up to entire communities, their members, and invited tutors or experts from the global Kahal, where anyone can learn, teach, or mentor based on their interest and skill set. We're creating a new kind of Torah learning experience, characterized by flexibility, collaboration, and openness,” said David Bayer, Co-founder and CEO of Virtual Tikkun.Members of the Kahal can study Torah independently or work with a tutor, mentor, or chevruta (study partner). They can also share aliyah recordings and educational resources privately or with the wider community.Synagogues, schools, camps, and other Jewish organizations, as well as independent tutors, can create learning communities within the global Kahal that support students and readers of all ages and experience levels. Unlike traditional learning environments that are text-focused or role-constrained, the Virtual Tikkun Kahal allows participants to grow as they connect, collaborate, and contribute in new ways across multiple roles.Members of the Virtual Tikkun Kahal use digital tikkunim of actual handwritten, unique Torah scrolls. Building on Virtual Tikkun's proprietary digitization technology, Virtual Tikkun enables students and experienced readers to study Torah images from the actual scroll they will read from, familiarizing themselves with the unique lettering and layout of the Torah, thereby avoiding visual mismatch and encouraging building confidence.Congregations and individuals don't need a digitized scroll to participate. The Virtual Tikkun Kahal also provides reference Torah scrolls for learning and practice.The global Kahal combines interactive study tools with collaborative features that support independent practice, personalized learning, and the flexibility to teach and read Torah across multiple communities. Now available through new native iOS and Android apps, the platform allows members to prepare for Torah readings and connect with teachers and mentors wherever they are. The platform includes:●Personalized study tools: Dynamic Aliyah Flashcards, trope color-coding, progress tracking, and flexible practice options.●Audio recording and feedback: Listen to tutor recordings, create aliyah recordings for self-assessment or tutor review and guidance.●Collaborative learning: Torah readers, teachers, and mentors use in-app messaging and video conferencing to collaborate, asynchronously or in real time.●Teaching & Scheduling: Tutors can assign aliyot, monitor progress, and provide individualized instruction, and Ritual Directors can manage their Torah Reading calendar.●Library resources: Recordings can be accessed in the Library, and clergy and tutors can link in external resourcesCustom Virtual TikkunimImagine having a digital tikkun of your synagogue's own Torah scroll, accessible to every student, tutor, and Torah reader preparing for their reading? One of Virtual Tikkun's distinctive offerings is the ability to create custom digital tikkunim of actual Torah scrolls for use within individual communities in the global Kahal...Using proprietary digitization technology, Virtual Tikkun captures each scroll's unique layout and lettering and transforms it into an interactive learning resource, with corresponding Chumash text and tools for annual, triennial, and custom Torah readings.Synagogues, schools, camps, other Jewish communities, and individuals can commission custom digital tikkunim, giving readers access to the specific scrolls they'll use, whenever and wherever they practice.Custom digitization is optional. All Kahal members can also learn and practice using reference Torah scrolls available through the platform.AvailabilityVirtual Tikkun Kahal is available today, November 11, on all interfaces: web browsers and native iOS and Android apps.Introductory subscriptions start at $10 per month. 30-day free trials are available at myvirtualtikkun/get.About Virtual TikkunVirtual Tikkun is a California nonprofit corporation operating with 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsorship from UpStart, a network supporting Jewish entrepreneurs.Its mission is to bring Torah learning and reading to every Jewish community, strengthening Jewish continuity l'dor v'dor, from generation to generation.Blending tradition with modern technology in the Virtual Tikkun Kahal through digital tikkunim, collaborative learning technology, and mobile support, Virtual Tikkun makes Torah reading and learning more accessible to students, educators, clergy, and experienced readers.

David Bayer

Virtual Tikkun

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Virtual Tikkun's peer-to-peer global Kahal community delivers flexible, collaborative Torah learning News Provided By Virtual Tikkun November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Technology



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