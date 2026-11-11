Meredith Fence Company Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meredith Fence Company, a locally owned fencing contractor serving industrial, commercial, and residential clients across the Florida panhandle, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner in the Specialty Contractors category, with a companion 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award in the Commercial category. The dual recognition marks a milestone year for a company that has spent more than three decades building fences, gates, and access control systems for properties of every size.The company's work spans a wider range than the name might suggest. Meredith Fence Company installs and repairs wood, vinyl, aluminum, and chain-link fencing, along with automatic gate systems and access control installations for facilities that require more than a standard perimeter. Industrial clients and homeowners alike work with the same crew, and the same attention to detail follows a job whether it is a warehouse fence line or a backyard privacy fence.That consistency comes from a straightforward philosophy: quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and projects completed on schedule. Meredith Fence Company is a member of the American Fence Association, and three-plus decades in the Pensacola market have built a reputation among neighbors, contractors, and property managers who return for repeat work rather than shopping around. The company's promise,“Fence It Right & Sleep Tight With Meredith Fence On Site!!”, has become as much a statement of accountability as a slogan.“Winning in two categories this year means a lot, because it reflects work our whole team has put in for years, not just this one,” said Steve Meredith of Meredith Fence Company.“Whether it is a homeowner's backyard or a commercial site that needs serious access control, we want people to know the job will get done right and that it will hold up.”Looking ahead, Meredith Fence Company plans to keep expanding its commercial and industrial fencing work while maintaining the residential service that built its name in the first place. The 2026 Best of Florida Award and 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award both stand as recognition of a company that has quietly kept the region's properties secure, one fence line at a time.For more information, click here.

Meredith Fence Company

Meredith Fence Company

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Meredith Fence Company Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 11, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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