G7 Demands Full Ceasefire in Ukraine, Warns Iran Over Hormuz Attacks
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations restated their backing for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Wednesday, and issued a sharp warning to Iran over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
“We reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence,” the ministers said in a joint declaration issued after their Nov. 9-10 meeting in Paris.
The declaration landed as delegations from Russia, Ukraine, the U.S. and European countries converged on Abu Dhabi for a new round of talks aimed at ending a war that is approaching its fifth year.
On Ukraine, the ministers demanded a “full, comprehensive, and reciprocal ceasefire,” describing a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea as a critical first step toward lasting peace. They also committed to boosting military and financial aid for Kyiv, including air defense capabilities and help getting the country through the winter. The statement insisted that European countries must have a seat at the table in any negotiations over the continent’s future security.
The ministers also condemned Iran for disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the interference had hit “international trade, energy security, and the global economy.” They urged Tehran to “cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.”
They restated their commitment to “the right of safe and free passage” through the waterway and rejected any tolls, fees or restrictions on shipping. They further pressed Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency so that transparency over its nuclear program can be restored.
The G7 additionally voiced solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the face of continued Houthi attacks, including strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The ministers told the Houthis to immediately stop military actions and threats, and called on all actors, Iran included, to end their support for the group.
“We reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence,” the ministers said in a joint declaration issued after their Nov. 9-10 meeting in Paris.
The declaration landed as delegations from Russia, Ukraine, the U.S. and European countries converged on Abu Dhabi for a new round of talks aimed at ending a war that is approaching its fifth year.
On Ukraine, the ministers demanded a “full, comprehensive, and reciprocal ceasefire,” describing a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea as a critical first step toward lasting peace. They also committed to boosting military and financial aid for Kyiv, including air defense capabilities and help getting the country through the winter. The statement insisted that European countries must have a seat at the table in any negotiations over the continent’s future security.
The ministers also condemned Iran for disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the interference had hit “international trade, energy security, and the global economy.” They urged Tehran to “cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.”
They restated their commitment to “the right of safe and free passage” through the waterway and rejected any tolls, fees or restrictions on shipping. They further pressed Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency so that transparency over its nuclear program can be restored.
The G7 additionally voiced solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the face of continued Houthi attacks, including strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The ministers told the Houthis to immediately stop military actions and threats, and called on all actors, Iran included, to end their support for the group.
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