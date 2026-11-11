Congress Alone Can Take On BJP, Says Telangana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress is the only political party capable of fighting the BJP in the country.

The Chief Minister also accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of being an ally of the saffron party in New Delhi.

Participating in National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party has the strength to take on the BJP.

“The car (BRS party symbol) which starts from the local streets of Telangana, turns into Lotus (BJP symbol) the moment it reaches Delhi,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP for stalling the minority reservation in education and jobs. Which god instructed the BJP to abolish minority scholarships, he asked.

He said it was the Congress government providing 4 per cent reservation for minorities. He recalled the BJP's announcement that it would abolish minority reservations. He challenged the BJP to first scrap the minority reservation in Gujarat.

Claiming that the Congress party empowered the poor and minorities with the right to vote, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was trying to disenfranchise them.

Stating that the government accorded top priority to the welfare of the minorities, he said that the Metro Rail works were being taken up expeditiously in the Old City. He said the Musi Rejuvenation Project would revive the Old City's glory. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of creating a night economy along the Musi River.

He assured minorities that it is his responsibility to understand their challenges and resolve them.

Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who laid the foundation for ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in the country, CM Revanth Reddy said that his government upgraded those ITIs into ATCs (Advanced Training Centres) to upgrade skills for more job opportunities.

The Chief Minister warned that jobs in software engineering were on the decline under the impact of AI technology. The government is providing avenues to create more blue-collar jobs which cannot be performed by AI in the future. If one acquires the necessary skills, there will be no shortage of opportunities for blue-collar jobs in the future.

“The government is prioritising the development of skills and sports. We have already established the 'Young India Skills University' and a 'Sports University',” said CM Revanth Reddy.

Appealing to Muslims to provide education to their children, he said that education alone has the power to transform lives. Children should receive education and acquire skills.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the political empowerment of Muslims by giving posts and felicitating the talented sportspersons. From Ghulam Nabi Azad to Shabbir Ali, the Congress party has provided numerous opportunities to the minority communities. Famous cricketer Azharuddin was inducted into the state cabinet and Shabbir Ali was appointed as an advisor. The Telangana government has also honoured minority athletes Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj with both cash rewards and government jobs.

The CM recalled that India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, gave top priority to education and irrigation. Nehru entrusted the responsibility of advancing education in the country to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, appointing him as the first Minister of Education.

The credit for formulating an education policy to foster educational development in the nation goes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he said.

Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other leaders were present.