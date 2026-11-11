Himachal Horror: Couple Killed As Neighbour Rams Thar Into Them Over Firecracker Dispute

A man allegedly rammed his Mahindra Thar SUV into his neighbours following a heated argument over bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebration in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. The couple, identified as Onkar Singh and his wife Veena Devi, died after being run over in Badoli village on Diwali night.

According to the victims' family members, the accused, Jarnail Singh, who lived in the neighbourhood, had objected to the family bursting firecrackers, triggering a confrontation between the two households. The verbal spat soon spiralled into a physical altercation, with reports suggesting that the families had a history of disputes.

Enraged by the confrontation, Jarnail Singh allegedly returned to his house before coming back in his Thar SUV, a police officer said.

In his complaint, Ajmer Singh, father of Onkar Singh, alleged that his family was celebrating Diwali when Jarnail Singh arrived in his SUV at around 9.30 pm and deliberately ran over his son. The accused allegedly reversed the vehicle before driving over Veena Devi as well.

Ajmer Singh and his wife also sustained injuries when they attempted to intervene and stop the accused.

Onkar and Veena, who suffered critical injuries in the alleged attack, were rushed to the government regional hospital in Una, located around 10 km from Badoli village. However, both succumbed to their injuries despite medical treatment.

Jarnail Singh, who was also injured during the incident, was initially taken to the regional hospital in Una. Doctors subsequently referred him to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for further treatment.

Accused's Son Alleges Sickle Attack

In a separate complaint, the accused's son presented a counter-allegation, claiming that Onkar Singh and his family members had attacked them with a darat (sickle), leaving both him and his father injured.

Una Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath said preliminary probe indicated that the two families had a history of disagreements.

“As per the complaint, the accused, Jarnail Singh, ran his Thar over both the victims, resulting in their deaths. A murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS against Jarnail Singh. Further investigations in the case are on,” said Hiremath.

The SP further revealed that some juveniles had also been named in the FIR, with action being initiated against them under the Juvenile Justice Act.

“Some juveniles are also named in the FIR, and action is being taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act,” said the SP, who also visited the crime spot.

Meanwhile, a forensic team collected evidence and samples from the crime scene on Monday as police stepped up security in Badoli village to prevent tensions from escalating following the shocking double murder.

Police have also sealed Jarnail Singh's old vehicle dealership garage in Una, where he allegedly parked his Thar SUV after the incident on Sunday night.

Further investigation into the case is underway.