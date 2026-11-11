'Broken Seats, Poor Maintenance': Karnataka Passengers Raise Concerns Over Bus Quality After Fare Hike

The recent increase in fares of Karnataka's state-run buses has sparked fresh questions about the quality of public transport services, with passengers complaining that higher ticket prices have not been matched by better facilities. While the government has cited rising operational costs and higher diesel prices as reasons for the fare revision, commuters say basic amenities such as clean interiors, properly maintained seats and regular upkeep remain a concern.

A passenger recently took to Reddit to share a frustrating experience after travelling on a state transport bus, claiming that the seat was broken and the vehicle was poorly maintained despite the high fare. The complaint has prompted discussions among other commuters, with several users sharing similar observations about the condition of buses and questioning whether passengers are getting value for their money.

Passenger Questions Bus Maintenance After Fare Hike

In a Reddit post, a passenger expressed disappointment over the condition of a bus they had travelled on, saying that the fare was high despite the vehicle appearing to be inadequately maintained.

The passenger wrote:

"KSRTC fares keep going up, but bus quality hasn't improved. What's your experience? I travelled on a KSRTC bus today and honestly, I'm frustrated. The seat was broken and the bus clearly wasn't being maintained properly. Yet the fare was high, and with the recent price hike, it feels like we're paying more for the same (or worse) service. If fares go up, we should at least expect clean buses, working seats, and basic upkeep. Has anyone else noticed this? What has your recent experience been like, and which routes or bus types are the worst (or still decent)? Would love to hear your stories."

BMTC Buses Also Face Passenger Complaints

Similar concerns have been raised about the condition of some Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses. Lakhs of commuters in Bengaluru depend on public buses every day, making their maintenance and availability important aspects of daily travel.

Passengers have reportedly pointed out that some buses are in a poor state, with complaints about damaged interiors and even missing seats. One such observation involved a bus travelling from Majestic towards Bagalur, where its condition raised questions about the basic facilities available to commuters.

However, the exact route and whether the bus in question belonged to KSRTC or BMTC have not been clearly established. The distinction is important, as KSRTC and BMTC operate different services. Nevertheless, both have come under discussion in the wider debate about fare increases and passenger facilities.

KSRTC fares keep going up, but bus quality hasn't improved. What's your experience?by u/Final-Amount-9408 in bangalore

How Did Social Media React?

The Reddit discussion attracted varied reactions, with users sharing their views on the deterioration of bus services, passenger responsibility and the overall quality of public transport in Karnataka.

One user commented: "I'd say detoroation started post covid itself. Used to love bmtc busses pre covid. 2 year I don't use and when I'm back it had already started detoriating."

Commentby u/Final-Amount-9408 from discussion in bangalore

Another user pointed towards the role of commuters in maintaining public property, saying: "The quality of anything won't improve until the people learn civic sense."

Commentby u/Final-Amount-9408 from discussion in bangalore

A third user offered a more positive assessment of Karnataka's public transport system, commenting:“Karnataka has the best buses in the country overall.”

Commentby u/Final-Amount-9408 from discussion in bangalore

A fourth user questioned whether passengers were also doing enough to keep buses clean, stating: "Makes sense but you should also ask what are we are doing to keep the interiors of the bus clean and tidy?"

Commentby u/Final-Amount-9408 from discussion in bangalore

Passengers Expect Better Facilities Along With Higher Fares

The discussion highlights a broader concern among public transport users: fare increases should ideally be accompanied by improvements in service quality. While rising fuel prices and operational expenses can put pressure on transport corporations, passengers expect basic facilities such as clean seats, functional interiors and regular maintenance.

The reactions also reflect differing opinions on the issue. While some commuters believe bus conditions have deteriorated over the years, others argue that passengers must also take responsibility for keeping public transport clean.

For daily commuters who depend on BMTC and KSRTC services, the debate goes beyond ticket prices. It raises questions about whether public transport operators are doing enough to ensure that passengers receive safe, comfortable and properly maintained buses for the fares they pay.