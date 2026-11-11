11 Police Killed in Pakistan Ambush as Attacks Hit Record
(MENAFN) At least 11 police officers were killed and 12 others wounded Wednesday when gunmen ambushed a police team in northwestern Pakistan’s Kohat district, security sources told a Turkish news agency.
The officers were en route to carry out a raid on illegal gold mining when militants opened fire, police spokesman Muhammad Nauman Zeb told a local daily newspaper. The attackers also set five police vehicles ablaze, Zeb said.
The assault struck the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, which lies between the Kohat and Karak districts, the newspaper reported.
The ambush adds to a string of strikes on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent months.
Militant violence across Pakistan has climbed every year since 2022, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a global monitoring organization. Its figures show attacks nearly quadrupled, from 658 in 2022 to 2,425 in 2025.
The officers were en route to carry out a raid on illegal gold mining when militants opened fire, police spokesman Muhammad Nauman Zeb told a local daily newspaper. The attackers also set five police vehicles ablaze, Zeb said.
The assault struck the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, which lies between the Kohat and Karak districts, the newspaper reported.
The ambush adds to a string of strikes on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent months.
Militant violence across Pakistan has climbed every year since 2022, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a global monitoring organization. Its figures show attacks nearly quadrupled, from 658 in 2022 to 2,425 in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment