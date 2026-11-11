Over 300 Schools Hit by Email Threats in N. Ireland, Scotland
(MENAFN) Police are treating a wave of threatening emails sent to hundreds of schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday as a hoax, with officials assessing the danger to the public as low.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that it was investigating threatening emails sent to schools across the region earlier in the day, but was treating the incident as a “hoax.”
“Over 300 schools to date have reported to police receiving the same emailed message which contained a threat,” it added.
Anthony McNally, an Assistant Chief Constable, said police currently assessed the risk to the public as low.
Several schools across Scotland also received similar emails.
The episode unfolded as hundreds of schools across Italy were evacuated following bomb threats sent by email.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that it was investigating threatening emails sent to schools across the region earlier in the day, but was treating the incident as a “hoax.”
“Over 300 schools to date have reported to police receiving the same emailed message which contained a threat,” it added.
Anthony McNally, an Assistant Chief Constable, said police currently assessed the risk to the public as low.
Several schools across Scotland also received similar emails.
The episode unfolded as hundreds of schools across Italy were evacuated following bomb threats sent by email.
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