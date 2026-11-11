Algeria Vows Frontline Role in Arab League Overhaul
(MENAFN) Algeria is prepared to act as a cornerstone partner in revitalizing joint Arab action and strengthening the Arab League’s ability to confront regional crises, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pledged, according to Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy.
Fahmy relayed the commitment to reporters late Tuesday after talks with Tebboune in Algiers. The two men focused on fast-moving regional developments and on concrete measures to make Arab cooperation more effective as threats shift.
Tebboune reaffirmed Algeria’s support for the organization, Fahmy said, and signaled readiness to help improve the League’s institutional performance and bolster its standing in the region. He pointed in particular to defending Arab rights and advancing stability and development.
Earlier in the day, Minister of State and Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held separate discussions with Fahmy. Five issues topped the agenda: the Palestinian territories, the crises in Libya, Sudan and Yemen, and threats to the security of Gulf states.
A joint statement from both sides called for intensified Arab and international efforts to advance peaceful political solutions, along with closer coordination among member states on shared challenges.
Fahmy is scheduled to attend the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers in Algiers on Wednesday.
Fahmy relayed the commitment to reporters late Tuesday after talks with Tebboune in Algiers. The two men focused on fast-moving regional developments and on concrete measures to make Arab cooperation more effective as threats shift.
Tebboune reaffirmed Algeria’s support for the organization, Fahmy said, and signaled readiness to help improve the League’s institutional performance and bolster its standing in the region. He pointed in particular to defending Arab rights and advancing stability and development.
Earlier in the day, Minister of State and Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held separate discussions with Fahmy. Five issues topped the agenda: the Palestinian territories, the crises in Libya, Sudan and Yemen, and threats to the security of Gulf states.
A joint statement from both sides called for intensified Arab and international efforts to advance peaceful political solutions, along with closer coordination among member states on shared challenges.
Fahmy is scheduled to attend the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers in Algiers on Wednesday.
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