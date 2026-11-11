Kyrgyzstan Honey Exports Rise 76.3% In January-October 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's honey exports increased by 76.3% year-on-year in January–October 2026, according to the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

Kyrgyzstan exported 572.41 tons of natural honey during the first ten months of 2026, compared with 324.74 tons in the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, dairy product exports totaled 33,466.58 tons in January–October 2026, down 3.2% year-on-year. The decline amounted to 1,115.46 tons compared with the same period of the previous year.

The figures indicate contrasting trends in the country's agricultural exports, with honey shipments expanding rapidly while dairy product supplies to foreign markets experienced a slight contraction.

Kyrgyzstan's dairy industry remains a fundamental pillar of its agricultural sector. The country produces over 1.7 million tons of raw milk annually, though only a relatively small fraction is processed into finished, value-added dairy goods. Exports of domestically produced dairy items are primarily directed to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partner countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Russia. Major export items include butter, cheese, ice cream, milk powder, and traditional fermented dairy beverages.

Concurrently, beekeeping represents a rapidly growing segment with high export potential. Kyrgyz honey is currently exported across Central Asia, the Middle East, and East Asia, including key markets such as Uzbekistan, China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Japan. Furthermore, authorization by the European Commission allows domestic producers to export Kyrgyz honey to the European Union market.