Get An Extra 5% In Bonuses On November Purchases With The Birbank Taksit Card

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In November, Birbank Taksit cardholders can earn an additional 5% in bonuses on their purchases. Under the campaign, running

The campaign allows Birbank Taksit cardholders to make their November purchases even more rewarding while earning bonuses on installment payments as well. Take advantage of this month's special offers and discounts, pay with your Birbank Taksit card, maximize your savings, and earn an additional 5% in bonuses.

Please note that the campaign is available to all customers, regardless of whether they have selected a monthly bonus category. The additional 5% bonus is awarded on top of the bonuses available through the existing categories. The maximum bonus a customer can earn under the campaign is 30 bonuses.

Registration is required to participate in the campaign.

Register via the following link:

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 120 branches, 48 divisions and 15 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank's products and services, you can visit birbank call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank's various social media pages.