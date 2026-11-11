Quake AI Plans To Deploy NVIDIA Minerva To Strengthen AI Factory Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ~RUM Group's AI infrastructure business, Quake AI, named in NVIDIA's announcement of Minerva, a new platform designed to support AI factory uptime and performance~

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quake AI, the AI infrastructure business of RUM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), today announced plans to deploy NVIDIA Minerva, a new AI operations platform designed to help operators identify infrastructure issues earlier and keep AI factories productive. The planned deployment is intended to strengthen the operational visibility behind Quake AI's bare-metal compute offering.

NVIDIA named Quake AI among the companies planning to deploy NVIDIA Minerva in its October 22 announcement. Quake AI plans to use the platform to help its operations teams identify emerging issues and support the reliability and performance its customers expect.

“NVIDIA has powered our infrastructure for years, with more than 22,000 GPUs in operation today and NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployments planned for 2027,” said Chris Pavlovski, Founder and CEO of RUM Group.“Our customers choose bare-metal access because they want control over their compute. Delivering on that promise takes more than GPUs; it takes visibility into how the infrastructure is performing. NVIDIA Minerva will help our teams identify issues earlier and support the reliability, uptime and performance our customers expect.”

NVIDIA Minerva is an AI Native AIOps observability platform that ingests and correlates telemetry from GPUs, networking, storage, schedulers and AI workloads to help operators detect anomalies, identify likely root causes and anticipate emerging failures. By connecting those signals, the platform is designed to help teams move from reactive troubleshooting toward proactive maintenance and faster incident resolution.

Quake AI offers bare-metal GPU infrastructure for AI training and inference. The planned NVIDIA Minerva deployment reflects Quake AI's focus on pairing direct access to compute with the operational discipline needed to support dependable performance at scale.

About RUM Group Inc.

RUM Group Inc. is an AI infrastructure and video company. Its Quake AI business delivers AI compute as a service, operating AI data centers including GPU and CPU compute, storage, and networking at scale. Rumble, RUM Group's video business and the original tenant of Quake AI, provides creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, unlocking reach, scale, and monetization. RUM Group is building the rails of the agentic-first enterprise: the AI compute, cloud infrastructure, and trust layer for the agentic AI future, advancing RUM Group's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information, visit .

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Source: RUM Group Inc