FURIZEN Introduces A Washable-Core Dog Bed: Zenest Ridgetm Rinses Clean Beyond The Cover

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, Wyoming, United States, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Its one-piece air-fiber core rinses clean under running water. Two sizes are designed for most standard 36-inch and 48-inch wire crates, with a 100-Night Sleep Trial and a 10-Year Bounce-Back Warranty on the core.







FURIZEN, an online dog essentials brand, today announced the Zenest RidgeTM Dog Bed, a dog bed whose core, not just its cover, rinses clean under running water. The bed is built around a one-piece ZephyrTechTM air-fiber core and comes in two sizes made to fit most standard 36-inch and 48-inch wire crates.

FURIZEN's founder built the bed for two dogs. The first was Derder, who came home as a puppy, went through crate training, and went through foam beds: an accident, a wash, a smell that stayed, a bed in the trash. The second was Chino, who leaves any bed for the bare floor in summer, and who has always slept flat on his back like a person, head propped up as if on a pillow. Derder is why it washes. Chino is why it breathes, and why it has a ridge.

"The problem was never really the smell," said Vince Ni, founder of FURIZEN. "Every time I carried a ruined bed out to the trash, Derder spent the evening looking for it. He had lost the one spot in the house that was his. So I built a bed you don't have to throw out after an accident: rinse the whole core, let it dry, give it back to him."

Zenest RidgeTM isn't designed to stand out. It's designed to belong.

What the Bed Does

1. Washes to the core. Machine-wash the removable cover on a cold, gentle cycle. Gently rinse the woven open-fiber core under running water, stand it upright to air-dry (about a day, longer in humid conditions), and refit the cover once the core is completely dry.

2. One ridge-shaped piece. The raised ridge gives a dog somewhere to rest its head. It is part of the same core, with no separate filling to shift or bunch.

3. Lets air through. The open-fiber core and top sleep surface let air pass through.

4. Designed to spring back. The air-fiber core is designed to spring back after a dog gets up.

5. Sized for the crate. Medium (36 x 23 x 6 inches) is sized for most standard 36-inch wire crates. Large (48 x 30 x 6 inches) is sized for most standard 48-inch wire crates.

To a dog, a new bed is not a new bed. It is a stranger in their corner. So every bed comes with a 100-Night Sleep Trial, giving dogs time to settle into a new sleeping spot (terms apply; see furizen.com/policies/refund-policy).

The ZephyrTechTM air-fiber core is covered by a 10-Year Bounce-Back Warranty. If the core permanently loses more than 20% of its original height under normal home use, FURIZEN provides one free core replacement. Height loss is assessed after the core has rested flat and unweighted for 48 hours (terms apply; see warranty terms). Shipping is free in the continental United States.

The Zenest RidgeTM is FURIZEN's first product. The brand designs with a clear purpose: to make everyday care easier and life together more comfortable.

Pricing and Availability

Medium (for dogs 7 to 40 pounds) is $249 and Large (for dogs 18 to 88 pounds) is $329, sold online at furizen.com.

About FURIZEN

FURIZEN is a dog essentials brand founded on a simple belief: pets aren't "pets"-they're family. Guided by nature, grounded in engineering, FURIZEN designs essentials that stay clean, hold up to daily use, and belong where you live. Made for Life Together.

CONTACT: Vince Ni,...