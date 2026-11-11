Bitget Wallet Expands AI Threat Detection, AI Helps Flag 90% Of Newly Blocked Risky Domains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitget Wallet's weekly average of phishing-related detections rose 7.4-fold from Q2 to Q3. Nearly 70% of the domains its AI flagged in October had no matching alerts in the external threat feeds it checked









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet, is expanding AI-powered threat detection in response to a 7.4-fold rise in average weekly phishing-related detections from the second to the third quarter.

Phishing-related signing requests accounted for 57% of detections across four categories the wallet monitored in Q3. These requests can trick users into granting access to their assets without ever handing over their private keys.

"AI is making cyberattacks cheaper and easier to scale, which means security can no longer rely on known threat lists or a single line of defense," said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet. "As self-custodial wallets expand beyond trading into payments and everyday finance, protection needs to extend across the entire system. Our focus is on identifying risks earlier, strengthening safeguards at different layers, and containing risks even when one layer is compromised, without taking control away from users."

In October 2026, its proprietary AI contributed to identifying 90% of newly blocked risk domains, up from 36% in Q2. Nearly 70% of those domains were flagged by AI without corresponding alerts from external threat intelligence databases, indicating additional detection coverage beyond existing threat lists.

The expansion comes amid a sharp rise in phishing-related detections. Bitget Wallet's Q3 data shows weekly average phishing-related detections rose 7.4 times from Q2 to Q3, with phishing-related signing risks accounting for 57% of detections across four monitored categories. Malicious addresses accounted for 17%, followed by risky contracts (14%) and malicious approvals (12%).

Beyond threat detection, Bitget Wallet's security framework includes encrypted private-key storage, multi-party computation (MPC), trusted execution environments (TEE), biometric authentication, infrastructure isolation, third-party risk assessments, and continuous vulnerability monitoring. These measures address different security risks across wallet operations and are designed to limit the potential impact of individual failures.

Bitget Wallet plans to further expand AI-driven threat detection and explore AI-assisted incident response to identify emerging risks and accelerate responses under human oversight. For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet blog.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars - and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund.

For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

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To strengthen early detection, Bitget Wallet has expanded AI-assisted security analysis across three areas: examining website code to identify fraudulent or impersonated sites, analyzing domain registration details and links to known malicious domains to flag emerging threats, and simulating transaction outcomes to detect hidden permissions or discrepancies between displayed requests and actual actions. Integrated with its