Dynacor Reports Q3-2026 Results With Record Production And Progress At Galam And Svetlana
|Original guidance
|YTD
|Revised guidance
|Sales
|$530-$580 million
|$448.1 million
|Unchanged
|Net income
|$22-$26 million
|$11.3 million
|$16-$18 million (2)
|Production (in AuEq ounces)
|125,000-135,000
|99,414
|Unchanged
|Capital expenditure
|$32.5-$39 million (1)
|$20.6 million
|$27-$30 million (3)
|(1)
| To achieve the 2026 growth plan and sustain current operations, of which $22-$25 million in Ecuador, $6-$8 million in Peru, $4-$5 million in Senegal and $0.5-$1 million in other jurisdictions.
|(2)
| Except for the impact of non-recurring items, if any. The guidance has been updated to reflect the impact of the gold price in Q2-2026 in addition to current gold prices and variances.
|(3)
|Due to the deferral of certain planned investments to 2027. The tightening of guidance is not expected to impact the Corporation's 2026 operations.
A number of assumptions were made in preparing the 2026 outlook including
- Production range includes first ore from the Senegal and Ecuador plants. This estimate assumes that the Svetlana plant processes first ore in Q4-2026 and that operations exit the year at a throughput rate of approximately 150 tpd. Price of gold: $4,200 per ounce. No increase in installed operating capacity in Peru and steady ore supply.
The ore grade supplied may vary with the evolution of the gold price and the purchasing conditions. Final purchasing conditions in Ecuador and Senegal are yet to be determined.
As most of the Corporation's cost of sales relates to the daily purchasing of ore, its margin and net income are favourably (unfavourably) impacted by the inventory level at quarter-start, the gradual appreciation (depreciation) of the gold price, and by the ore supply in the period.
Operations Overview
| Three-month ended
September 30,
| Nine-month ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Volume processed (in tonnes)
|48,373
|39,479
|143,328
|120,973
|Tonnes per day
|526
|429
|525
|443
|AuEq ounces produced
|34,716
|28,948
|99,414
|80,953
- During Q3-2026, the Corporation processed a record 48,373 tonnes (526 tpd on average),
a new quarterly throughput record and a significant increase compared to Q3-2025. The strong production in Q3-2026 was mainly driven by the higher tonnes processed compared to
Q3-2025.
Financial Overview
| Three-month ended
September 30,
| Nine-month ended
September 30,
|(in $'000) (unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Sales
|149,585
|100,515
|448,095
|260,189
|Cost of sales
|(140,604
|)
|(88,793
|)
|(416,094
|)
|(232,345
|)
|Gross operating margin
|8,981
|11,722
|32,001
|27,844
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,216
|)
|(3,513
|)
|(11,085
|)
|(9,232
|)
|Other project expenses
|(51
|)
|(234
|)
|(134
|)
|(1,225
|)
|Operating income
|5,714
|7,975
|20,782
|17,387
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(57
|)
|219
|(145
|)
|731
|Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|(8
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(205
|)
|13
|(817
|)
|1,678
|Income before income taxes
|5,452
|8,207
|19,816
|19,788
|Current income tax expense
|(2,544
|)
|(2,914
|)
|(8,491
|)
|(6,103
|)
|Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
|(36
|)
|163
|(3
|)
|389
|Net income and comprehensive income
|2,872
|5,456
|11,322
|14,074
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.34
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.33
Q3-2026 Quarterly Results
- During Q3-2026, the gold price increased from an average of approximately $4,100/oz in July to around $4,400/oz in August, before ending the quarter at approximately $4,150/oz. Total sales amounted to $149.6 million compared to $100.5 million in Q3-2025. The $49.1 million increase is explained by the higher average gold sales price (+$26.3 million), in combination with the higher volumes of gold ounces sold (+$22.8 million) mainly due to the higher throughput. The Q3-2026 gross operating margin reached $9.0 million (6.0% of sales) compared to $11.7 million (11.7% of sales) in Q3-2025. The current quarter was impacted by the level of ore inventory at the beginning of the quarter and the gold price variance during August and September. General and administrative expenses totaled $3.2 million in Q3-2026 compared to $3.5 million in Q3-2025 (including $0.5 million of non-recurring expenses). Foreign exchange result was mainly impacted by the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in Peruvian sol due to fluctuations in the Peruvian sol against the US dollar. A $2.6 million income tax expense was also recorded during Q3-2026, compared to $2.8 million in Q3-2025. The effective tax rate continues to be influenced by the variance throughout the period of the Peruvian sol against the US$, which is the Corporation's functional currency. Future fluctuations will positively or negatively affect the current and deferred tax at the end of each period. The effective tax rate was also influenced by the withholding taxes on dividends received from one of our subsidiaries.
Q3-2026 Year-To-Date Results
- During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the gold price increased from approximately $4,400/oz in January to approximately $5,400/oz in February, before declining to approximately $4,150/oz by the end of September, impacting the Corporation's financial results for the period. Total sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, amounted to a record $448.1 million, compared to $260.2 million for the same period in 2025. The $187.9 million increase is explained by the higher average gold price (+$126.8 million), in combination with the higher quantities of gold-equivalent ounces sold (+$61.1 million) due to the higher throughput. General and administrative expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $11.1 million, compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to the expansion of the management team in the context of its international expansion.
Cash Flows, Working Capital and Liquidity Overview
| Three-month ended
September 30,
| Nine-month ended
September 30,
|(in $'000) (unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities
|Net income, adjusted for non-cash items
|4,044
|6,601
|15,628
|16,556
|Changes in working capital items
|22,756
|(12,947
|)
|5,906
|(6,110
|)
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|26,800
|(6,346
|)
|21,534
|10,446
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of the Svetlana plant
|-
|(9,948
|)
|-
|(9,948
|)
|Change in short-term investments
|-
|2,998
|-
|5,998
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal and other
|(9,381
|)
|(3,262
|)
|(20,255
|)
|(5,384
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,381
|)
|(10,212
|)
|(20,255
|)
|(9,334
|)
|Financing activities
|Issuance of common shares
|-
|-
|-
|20,433
|Repurchase of common shares
|-
|(541
|)
|-
|(1,703
|)
|Dividends paid
|(1,195
|)
|(1,219
|)
|(3,642
|)
|(3,543
|)
|Other
|(319
|)
|104
|(339
|)
|178
|Net cash (used in) from financing activities
|(1,514
|)
|(1,656
|)
|(3,981
|)
|15,365
|Change in cash during the period
|15,905
|(18,214
|)
|(2,702
|)
|16,477
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|(23
|)
|(297
|)
|(136
|)
|581
|Cash, beginning of the period
|14,768
|55,388
|33,488
|19,819
|Cash, end of the period
|30,650
|36,877
|30,650
|36,877
Investing activities
- On July 14, 2025, the Corporation completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Svetlana processing plant in Ecuador for a total consideration of $9.75 million and incurred transaction costs of
$0.2 million.
In Q3-2026, Dynacor invested $9.5 million in capital expenditure of which $1.9 million was applied toward the construction of the ore-processing pilot plant in Senegal; $6.9 million toward the plant rehabilitation and vehicles in Ecuador; and $0.7 million in Peru, mainly to maintain or improve plant efficiency.
Working Capital and Liquidity
- As at September 30, 2026, the Corporation's working capital amounted to $72.6 million, including $30.6 million in cash ($81.9 million, including $33.4 million in cash as at December 31, 2025). The variances are mainly due to the expected decrease in inventory and sales tax receivables.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at September 30, 2026, total assets amounted to $177.5 million ($181.5 million as at December 31, 2025). Major variances since year-end 2025 are mainly explained by additions to property, plant and equipment, partially offset by the decrease in sales tax receivables. The decline in trade and other payables is primarily due to the variance in unpaid inventories.
|As at September 30,
|As at December 31,
|(in $'000) (unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Cash
|30,650
|33,488
|Accounts receivable
|23,586
|37,221
|Inventories
|33,890
|39,016
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,461
|516
|Current tax assets
|1,737
|2,158
|Property, plant and equipment
|66,571
|49,442
|Exploration and evaluation assets
|18,583
|18,575
|Right-of-use assets
|575
|625
|Deferred tax assets
|416
|418
|Total assets
|177,469
|181,459
|Trade and other payables
|18,448
|30,417
|Asset retirement obligations
|14,609
|14,830
|Lease liabilities
|478
|520
|Share unit plan liabilities
|1,135
|790
|Shareholders' equity
|142,799
|134,902
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|177,469
|181,459
About Dynacor
Dynacor Group is an ore-processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since our establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.
The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit for more information.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.
Statements related to Dynacor projected revenues, earnings, growth rates, revenue and expansion plans, the estimated liability resulting from the tax reassessment by SUNAT, the result of the court hearing, the timing of delivery of the tax court decision and the Corporation's defense of its position are forward looking statements as are any statements relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. The use of terms such as“believes”,“expects”,“will”,“intends”,“projects”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“aims”,“targets”,“would”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“likely”,“plans”,“forecasts”,“continues”, or similar terms or the negative thereof are intended to assist in identification of these forward-looking statements. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur and may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Dynacor. They are based on the following material assumptions, which management considers reasonable as of the date of this document: gold price; exchange rate; supply and quality of feedstock; operating and capital costs consistent with current estimates; timely receipt and renewal of required permits and licences; and no material change in the regulatory, tax or political environment in Perou, Ecuador and Senegal.
Many factors could cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, each of the following factors, which are discussed in further detail in the Corporation's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ (): metal price volatility, foreign exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, unexpected variations in geological conditions of a property or erroneous geological data, political, country and exportation risks, tax matters, supply and quality of feedstock, water supply, labour and employment relations, production and cost estimates, access to capital markets and future financing; execution of expansion; reputational risk; environmental matters, licenses and permits, competition, dependence on management, insurance risk, litigation, anti-corruption laws, mining industry and mining projects; risks related to statutory and regulatory compliance, cybersecurity threats, share price volatility, increased costs and compliance risks of being a public corporation and pandemics. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this document and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contact:
For more information, please contact:Ruth Hanna
Director, Investor Relations
T: 514-393-9000 #236
E: ...
Website:
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Bettina Filippone
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
E: ...
Website:
____________________
1 All figures are in US dollars unless stated otherwise. All variance % are calculated from rounded figures. Some additions might be incorrect due to rounding.
2 EBITDA:“Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation” is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure may not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Corporation uses this non-IFRS measure as an indicator of the cash generated by the operations and allows investors to compare the profitability of the Corporation with others by canceling effects of different asset bases, effects due to different tax structures as well as the effects of different capital structures. EBITDA is calculated on page 18 of the Corporation's MD&A for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, with additional information provided in section 17,“Non-IFRS Measures.”
3 Cash gross operating margin per AuEq ounce is in US$ and is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale per equivalent ounce of Au from the average selling price per equivalent ounce of Au and is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure may not be comparable with a similar measure of another company. Cash gross operating margin per AuEq ounce is calculated on page 16 of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, with additional information provided in section 17,“Non-IFRS Measures.”
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment