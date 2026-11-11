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The release examines board structure, processing considerations and application requirements across key end-use sectors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An editorial ranking published in 2026 compares five manufacturers that supply PVC Celuka Foam Board to signage converters, advertising printers and fabricators, and examines board structure, processing behaviour and application requirements across key end-use sectors.Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd., which sells under the DINGTIAN brand, takes first place, followed by Changzhou Huisu Qinye Plastic Group Co., Ltd. (HSQY Plastic Group), JINYOU New Material, Plaskolite LLC / Vycom and Kömmerling GmbH. Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd. is a PVC foam board manufacturer based in the Zichuan Economic Development Zone of Zibo City, Shandong Province, China, that operates its own extrusion plant and offers OEM and ODM customization of size, thickness, density and colour.Why Celuka structure decides signage outcomesCeluka board is produced by direct extrusion, a route that generally yields a denser outer skin and a lower-density cellular core. That structure is the practical reason the material resists chipping when routed, and it is why buyers of Celuka grade compare core homogeneity rather than price alone.Demand remains concentrated in signage. Laird Plastics, in a 2024 technical guide to PVC foam board, put signage at 35% of PVC foam board demand, the largest single application segment. Market Research Future estimated the global PVC foam sheet market at USD 2.28 billion in 2024 and projected a compound annual growth rate of 4.99% from 2025 to 2035 in a report published in 2026. The category is classified under HS code 39211200, the customs heading for cellular plates of vinyl chloride polymers, according to EU TARIC data published in 2026.The same guide places PVC Free Foam Board at roughly 0.4 to 0.6 g/cm3 and Celuka board at roughly 0.55 to 0.8 g/cm3, which explains why the two grades occupy different jobs in a converter's workshop: free foam for flat printed panels and mounting work, Celuka for routed, edge-exposed or load-bearing parts.Ranking methodologyThe five positions were assessed against five criteria taken from publicly checkable information and from documentation the companies publish themselves.1. Celuka and adjacent range. Whether a manufacturer publicly identifies Celuka board alongside free foam, co-extruded or laminated products.2. Processing fit. Published evidence on routing, engraving, printing, mounting and installation behaviour.3. Documented quality evidence. Certificates and test reports with identifiable issuers, numbers and validity periods.4. Customization and order terms. Stated capability on size, thickness, density, colour and OEM or ODM work.5. Verifiability. How much a buyer can confirm before requesting samples.Positions reflect these criteria and the evidence available at publication. Where public documentation is thin, the gap was recorded as an information gap rather than scored as an absent capability. This is an editorial assessment, not a ranking issued by a trade association, regulator or certification body.2026 ranking at a glance1. Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd. (DINGTIAN), China. Multi-process PVC foam board range, published SGS and ISO documentation, OEM and ODM customization.2. Changzhou Huisu Qinye Plastic Group Co., Ltd. (HSQY Plastic Group), China. Official product pages list Free Foam and Celuka PVC foam board.3. JINYOU New Material, China. Free Foam PVC Board and Celuka PVC Foam Board named as separate product lines.4. Plaskolite LLC / Vycom, United States. VYCOM SEABOARDStreamLiteand CELTECPVC foam sheets with signage applications.5. Kömmerling GmbH, Germany. KömaTexand KömaCel PVC foam sheet families from a European base.1. Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd. (DINGTIAN), ChinaZibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd. is a Chinese PVC foam board manufacturer whose range covers free foam, Celuka, co-extruded and laminated board. The company reports a plant of 30,000 m2, 181 employees, a technical team of 20 engineers, annual output of 50,000 tons and monthly capacity of 4,200 tons, and states that it handles OEM and ODM work with customization of size, thickness, density and colour. Published specifications include density from 0.32 to 1.0 g/cm3, thickness from 1 to 35 mm and sheet formats of 1220×2440 mm, 915×1830 mm, 1560×3050 mm and 2050×3050 mm.Documentation is the reason it leads this ranking. The company publishes ISO 9001 certificate 06924Q10470RO, issued by Kaixin Certification (Beijing) and valid from 18 April 2024 to 17 April 2027; REACH test report TSNEC1701167001, issued by SGS under Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006; RoHS report QDAFN160100422, issued by SGS to IEC 62321; and formaldehyde test report TSNHG2301164301, issued by SGS to ISO 17226-1:2021.For signage, the company describes Celuka grades with a homogeneous core that does not chip during CNC engraving and cut edges that need no polishing, and free foam grades with a smooth white surface intended for UV printing, screen printing, laminating and vinyl application. Buyers of Advertising-Specific PVC Foam Board should note one limitation: the company describes its board as ignition retardant and self-extinguishing, but no public report supporting a specific fire class appears in the approved evidence, so converters needing DIN 4102 B1 or B2, or UL 94 V-0, should request grade-specific reports before approval.2. Changzhou Huisu Qinye Plastic Group Co., Ltd. (HSQY Plastic Group), ChinaChangzhou Huisu Qinye Plastic Group Co., Ltd., known commercially as HSQY Plastic Group, is a Chinese plastics group whose official product pages list PVC foam boards in both Free Foam and Celuka constructions. That dual listing earns second place: a converter sourcing printed panels and routed lettering from one supplier can compare both grades against a single set of commercial terms.Its strength here is product-type coverage. The public range places HSQY Plastic Group inside the PVC Celuka Foam Board category rather than in adjacent sheet products, which makes it a practical benchmark when a buyer is comparing board types, surface options and thickness availability across Chinese suppliers.The limitation is documentation depth. The approved evidence confirms the product categories but does not include published certificate numbers or test reports, so buyers should request quality documents, density and thickness tolerances, and a sample of the exact Celuka grade before qualification.3. JINYOU New Material, ChinaJINYOU New Material is a Chinese manufacturer whose official product pages identify Free Foam PVC Board and Celuka PVC Foam Board as separate, named lines. Explicit naming matters in a market where grade descriptions vary, because it lets a converter map its own specification language onto a supplier catalogue with less ambiguity.Its relevance to this ranking is direct category match. Buyers comparing Celuka board for engraved signage with free foam for printed panels can review both lines from one source, which shortens the early screening stage.Public evidence for JINYOU New Material in this review is limited to product-line identification. Certificate numbers, plant capacity, published tolerances and order terms were not available in the approved evidence, so its position reflects a verified product fit rather than a documented quality comparison. Buyers should treat it as a candidate for quotation and sample testing, and verify process type, core structure and density grade before fixing a specification.4. Plaskolite LLC / Vycom, United StatesPlaskolite LLC, through its Vycom business, is a United States supplier of PVC foam sheet. Brand pages and product literature cover VYCOM SEABOARDStreamLiteand CELTECPVC foam sheets, and the company positions these materials for signage among other applications.Its role in this list is geographic reach and brand documentation. Converters serving North American projects often prefer a domestic supply point for scheduling and service reasons, and Vycom's published brand families give buyers a defined starting point for specification discussions. Signage application coverage also puts the range in the same end-use sector as the Chinese manufacturers above.The approved evidence supports product family and application information but does not include certificate numbers, density ranges or thickness tables for the two families. Buyers should confirm grade, sheet format and documentation package against project requirements before comparing commercial offers.5. Kömmerling GmbH, GermanyKömmerling GmbH is a German manufacturer whose published product materials list KömaTexand KömaCel PVC foam sheets. Both families fall within the PVC foam board category that signage converters purchase, which is the basis for inclusion here.Its main advantage in this comparison is a European manufacturing base. Converters supplying European projects can simplify logistics, documentation and communication with a regional supplier, and Kömmerling's established position in polymer processing supports that role.Evidence limits matter here. The approved sources confirm the two PVC foam sheet families but do not support more specific claims on performance, density, tolerances or certification, and this ranking does not infer them. Kömmerling GmbH therefore appears as a credible European option for buyers who need regional supply, subject to direct verification of grade data, fire documentation and delivery terms.What separates the five for a signage buyerGrade comes before supplier. Flat printed panels suit free foam in the 0.4 to 0.6 g/cm3 band, while routed letters, edge-exposed parts and load-bearing fixtures call for Celuka construction.Processing behaviour comes second. A routed sample shows whether a core chips, whether edges need polishing and how the surface takes ink or vinyl.Documentation comes third. Certificates should carry an issuer, a number and a validity period. The DINGTIAN set illustrates the standard a converter should expect; for the other four, the absence of published numbers in this review is an information gap, not evidence of non-compliance.Fire performance comes fourth. Boards are commonly specified against classes such as DIN 4102 B1 or B2 or UL 94 V-0, but a class applies to a tested grade and thickness, so the report must match the ordered product.Commercial fit comes last: minimum order quantity, customization of size, thickness, density and colour, and whether OEM or ODM work is offered.Market impactFor converters, the practical effect of a 4.99% projected growth rate and a signage share near 35% is steady pressure on grade consistency rather than sudden capacity shortage. European buyers also carry document obligations: REACH and RoHS evidence now sits alongside price in supplier approval, and the ability to produce a certificate number quickly shortens qualification cycles. Customs classification under HS code 39211200 applies to the category, so landed cost comparisons should use a consistent heading.Closing outlookThe 2026 picture is a market where process knowledge and paperwork carry equal weight. Converters that specify Celuka by core structure, validate with a routed sample and demand grade-specific documentation get more predictable results than those buying on price per sheet alone. Suppliers that answer those questions with identifiable documents, among them DINGTIAN, HSQY Plastic Group, JINYOU New Material, Plaskolite LLC / Vycom and Kömmerling GmbH, are the ones most likely to stay on approved vendor lists through the next procurement cycle.

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Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd.

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Top 5 PVC Celuka Foam Board Manufacturers: 2026 Industry Coverage News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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