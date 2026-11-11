Looting Power, Dividing Society, Hatred Towards Indian Culture: BJP Lists 3 'Divisive' Goals Of INDIA Bloc (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The INDIA Bloc has only three objectives -“looting power”,“dividing society” and harbouring“hatred” in its heart towards Indian culture and Hinduism, said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday, in response to a series of divisive and inflammatory remarks by Opposition leaders including TMC MP Kirti Azad, SP leader Sanatan Pandey and also Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He stated that the three objectives and their 'destructive design' have already been flagged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a presser at the party Hqs, said that the Congress and the INDIA Bloc have a history of insulting Indian culture and Hinduism and pursuing the politics of minority appeasement.

He referred to statements of Mallikarjun Kharge, Imran Masood and also Sonia Gandhi and described them as evidence of Congress's“anti-India” and“anti-Hindu” mindset.

He said that the Samajwadi Party government ordered firing on kar sevaks and was now engaging in political posturing in the name of offering prayers in Ayodhya.

He accused the Opposition of“betraying” Hinduism as well as Indian culture for electoral gains.

Taking exception to Kharge's description of Diwali as 'Khushiyon ki Eid', he said that the statement by Opposition leaders clearly reflects the extent of their contempt and disdain for India's traditions, religion and culture.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Diwali as 'Khushiyon Ki Eid' whereas on the other hand, the Indonesian PM has no hesitation in extending Diwali greetings. Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim extends greetings using the word 'Diwali'. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai displays the word 'Diwali', but the Congress President chooses to call it 'Khushiyon Ki Eid', Dr Trivedi pointed out.

He further lashed out at the Samajwadi Party over Sanatan Pandey's defence of firing on the kar sevaks during the Ayodhya movement in the early 1990s.

Puncturing holes in SP's duplicity, he said,“On one hand, Sanatan Pandey is talking about ordering the firing, while on the other, Pawan Pandey says that Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya with his family on 12 December to offer prayers. One Pandey talks about ordering the firing, while the other talks about visiting Ayodhya for darshan. The people of Uttar Pradesh understand very well the Samajwadi Party's real intentions behind these statements.”

The BJP RS MP further said that the Congress and SP have only two ways of doing politics: either insulting Hinduism and Indian culture or deceiving people in their name. Both are clearly visible in the Opposition's conduct and added that the hatred towards Indian culture and Hinduism runs throughout the INDIA Bloc.