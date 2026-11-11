Abhishek Banerjee Again Accuses Kolkata Police Of Constant Snooping On Him

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Mamata-Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday accused the Kolkata Police of maintaining constant surveillance around his residence and snooping on him.

This is the second time in the last five days that the Diamond Harbour MP has raised such allegations against the City police on social media.

"Once again, @KolkataPolice officials are using official police vehicles to conduct surveillance around my residence and snoop on me. They carried out a similar recce last week, following which hooligans attacked on November 7. Four days have passed, yet not a single perpetrator has been arrested," Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claimed in a statement that he posted on his social media account.

In his social media post, the Diamond Harbour MP had claimed that there was an attack on his residence on the intervening night of November 6 and November 7, just a few hours after he issued a similar social media statement on the afternoon of November 6, accusing the Kolkata police of maintaining surveillance around his residence and snooping on him.

Abhishek Banerjee also claimed he was apprehending a similar and forthcoming attack on his residence soon.

"I have serious reasons to believe another attack is being planned. Is the objective to intimidate and silence me while rapes and other crimes continue unabated across the state?" he said in a social media post made on Wednesday afternoon.

He also claimed that all these acts were done in a pre-planned manner by the Bharatiya Janata Party and also claimed these developments were reflections of the ruling party's fear about his voice.

He also questioned why, despite being pointed out, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not intervene in the matter of constant surveillance around his residence and snooping on him.

"Why is the BJP government so afraid of my voice? And why has the Lok Sabha Speaker @ombirlakota failed to intervene despite my repeated complaints? Is the police force being used to protect citizens or to intimidate those who dare to question the government?" the Diamond Harbour MP asked.

With his social media post, Abhishek Banerjee had also attached a picture and video of a motorcycle with a man riding on it and another man standing behind it and speaking over a mobile phone. However, neither of the two persons seen in the video are in police uniforms.