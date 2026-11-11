Adani's Kutch Copper Becomes 1St Indian Producer To Receive Global Veramark Assurance Certification

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Kutch Copper Limited (KCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has become the first Indian copper producer to receive the Veramark Assurance certification, formerly known as the Copper Mark, a globally recognised framework for responsible copper production, it was announced on Wednesday.

The certification was awarded following an independent assessment of KCL's environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices under the Veramark Assurance Responsible Production Framework and the Joint Due Diligence Standard.

The recognition places KCL among a select group of global copper producers that adhere to internationally accepted standards for responsible and sustainable production.

Kutch Copper operates one of the world's largest single-location copper smelters and is positioning itself as a key supplier to industries driving the global energy transition.

The company said the certification validates its commitment to responsible manufacturing and strengthens its standing in international supply chains increasingly focused on sustainability and ethical sourcing.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO of Adani Natural Resources and Managing Director of Kutch Copper Limited, said the recognition underscores the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible production.

He added that the milestone places KCL among leading global producers that follow internationally recognised standards at a time when copper is becoming increasingly critical for electrification, renewable energy, modern mobility and infrastructure development.

"Achieving the Copper Mark, a first for any Indian producer, underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible production. This milestone positions Kutch Copper among an elite group of leading global producers adhering to internationally recognised standards," he stated.

"As copper becomes increasingly vital to global electrification, renewable energy, modern mobility, and infrastructure, Kutch Copper is committed to delivering the high-quality metal India needs to power its future while adhering to the highest global standards of environmental and social stewardship," said Dr. Prakash.

The Veramark Assurance framework is widely used across the global mining and metals industry and has been adopted by major companies including BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan and Antofagasta.

The certification is granted after rigorous third-party audits and requires periodic reassessments to ensure continued compliance with evolving sustainability standards.

The development comes amid rising global demand for copper, driven by rapid growth in renewable energy projects, electric vehicles, power transmission networks, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. Customers, investors and supply-chain partners are increasingly prioritising responsibly sourced materials, making sustainability certifications an important differentiator for producers.