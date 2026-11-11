'Give Me A Massage': Drunk Man Harasses Female Patient At Faridabad Hospital, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol caused a disturbance inside the emergency ward of BK Civil Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, after reportedly troubling patients and their family members. A video of the incident that happened Sunday, November 8 has leaked on social media and raised questions about the security systems at the hospital.

The individual entered emergency ward no 39 without an OPD registration sheet and started creating disturbance inside, reports said. He is said to have approached a woman who was brought to the hospital with a complaint of headache and requested her to massage his head.

The woman's husband later told local media that the man also touched and tasted food kept near his wife's bed, making it unsuitable for her to eat. Upset by his behaviour, the family approached hospital staff and asked them to remove him from the ward.

A video that's been circulating online shows a medical worker approaching the man, who's laying on a hospital bed. The staff tries to get him up and persuade him to walk but the man seems to be barely responding. The employee is seen holding a stick and trying to wake him up. The man opens his eyes for a second and lies down again.

According to local accounts, the guy was kept in the hospital for many hours, despite concerns from the patient's relatives. Eventually he was moved to another ward by staff. Some sources suggested he later left the hospital unaided.

The incident has sparked questions about how a reportedly drunk person might enter an emergency room without an OPD slip and stay there for several hours.

The purpose of emergency rooms is to give patients a secure and regulated setting. Questions concerning visitor screening, access restriction, and the handling of patient and attendant complaints have been raised by the occurrence.

Watch Viral Video

#Faridabad: Drunk Man Create Ruckus at BK Hospital.

#Haryana Vinod Katwal (@Katwal_Vinod) November 10, 2026

When approached by local media, Faridabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jayant Ahuja allegedly stated he was not aware of the occurrence.

The man and woman's identities have not been made public. There were no immediate details available on any police complaints or any actions taken against the man.