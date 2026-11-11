GEV, VRT, HUBB In Focus - Jpmorgan Sees Potential AI Stock Rebound, But Remains Cautious On Electrical Equipment Sector



However, the firm resumed coverage of Vertiv with a 'Neutral' rating and a $240 price target.

JPMorgan also cut its Hubbell price target to $470 from $486 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating. Eight of 15 analysts covering HUBB rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while seven rate it 'Hold,' according to Koyfin.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan struck a cautious note on the electrical equipment and multi-industry sectors, while pointing to the potential for a rebound in AI-linked stocks, TheFly reported.

The firm lowered its price targets on GE Vernova(GEV) and Hubbell (HUBB), while maintaining 'Overweight' and 'Neutral' ratings, respectively. However, the analyst also resumed coverage of Vertiv (VRT) with a 'Neutral' rating.

GEV shares traded 4% higher, HUBB shares traded 1.6% higher, and VRT shares traded 6.36% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing.

GE Vernova: JPMorgan Lowers Price Target

JPMorgan lowered its price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $1,000 from $1,035 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares, according to TheFly. The revised target implies around 25.5% upside from the stock's last closing price.

Thirty-three of 38 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while five rate it 'Hold,' according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $940 to $ 1,400, with an average of $1,182.83.

Separately, GE Vernova announced a $34.5 million investment on Tuesday to expand its transformer manufacturing facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, amid growing demand for grid infrastructure. The expansion is expected to create 175 direct jobs and increase production of industrial and renewable energy transformers, with full capacity expected in 2028.

JPMorgan Resumes Coverage On VRT

JPMorgan analyst Julian Mitchell resumed coverage of Vertiv (VRT) with a 'Neutral' rating and a $240 price target, according to TheFly. The target implies about 23.6% upside from the stock's last closing price.

Twenty-seven of 30 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while three rate it 'Hold,' according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price target ranges from $250 to $427, with an average of $337.54.

Recently, on Nov. 4, Vertiv announced a three-year strategic agreement with Infineon Technologies to secure the supply of silicon and silicon carbide power semiconductors across its global power product portfolio, including 800 VDC power systems. The agreement aims to strengthen supply continuity as Vertiv scales production to meet growing demand for critical digital infrastructure, including AI data centers.

JPMorgan On HUBB

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Hubbell (HUBB) to $470 from $486 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating on the shares, according to TheFly. The revised target implies around 7.4% upside based on the stock's last closing price.

Eight of 15 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while seven rate it 'Hold,' according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price target ranges from $486 to $600, with an average of $538.85.

How Retail Views GEV, VRT, HUBB

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GEV and VRT remained 'neutral,' with GEV recording 'high' message volume, while sentiment toward HUBB shifted to 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

VRT shares have gained over 17% so far in 2026, while GEV shares have surged over 22% and HUBB shares have declined over 3% during the same period.

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