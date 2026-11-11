Skin Cancer Surge: SCC Rates Climbing Faster in Women, Study Finds
(MENAFN) Cases of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common form of skin cancer, have climbed steadily from one generation to the next in Australia and Europe, with women generally seeing sharper increases than men, according to new research.
The study, led by Australia’s QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, drew on more than 30 years of data from seven cancer registries: Tasmania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Scotland and the Netherlands. The analysis uncovered a consistent pattern across all of them, the institute said in a statement released Wednesday.
Lead researcher Catherine Olsen said the team was surprised that SCC rates were rising faster among women across generations, a trend that differs from the one seen in melanoma.
The findings, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, point to SCC’s strong connection with cumulative lifetime exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including shifts in recreational and occupational exposure, Olsen said.
Most SCC cases are treated successfully with surgery, but some spread beyond the skin and can cause serious illness or death. The cancer is far more common than melanoma yet remains comparatively under-researched, because it is not routinely recorded the way melanoma is, the researcher said.
Senior author Professor David Whiteman said the results underscore the need for stronger prevention and monitoring efforts. He noted that almost all SCC cases are believed to be caused by exposure to the sun’s UV rays.
The researchers said simple precautions, including wearing protective clothing, seeking shade and applying sunscreen, can help lower the risk.
The study, led by Australia’s QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, drew on more than 30 years of data from seven cancer registries: Tasmania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Scotland and the Netherlands. The analysis uncovered a consistent pattern across all of them, the institute said in a statement released Wednesday.
Lead researcher Catherine Olsen said the team was surprised that SCC rates were rising faster among women across generations, a trend that differs from the one seen in melanoma.
The findings, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, point to SCC’s strong connection with cumulative lifetime exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including shifts in recreational and occupational exposure, Olsen said.
Most SCC cases are treated successfully with surgery, but some spread beyond the skin and can cause serious illness or death. The cancer is far more common than melanoma yet remains comparatively under-researched, because it is not routinely recorded the way melanoma is, the researcher said.
Senior author Professor David Whiteman said the results underscore the need for stronger prevention and monitoring efforts. He noted that almost all SCC cases are believed to be caused by exposure to the sun’s UV rays.
The researchers said simple precautions, including wearing protective clothing, seeking shade and applying sunscreen, can help lower the risk.
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