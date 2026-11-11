7 Workplace Benefits Employees Forget To Use Before December 31

MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Your employer may be offering hundreds or even thousands of dollars in benefits that you've already earned or are eligible to receive.

The problem is that some employees never use them.

Between unused flexible spending account funds, forgotten wellness reimbursements, and missed retirement contributions, valuable workplace benefits can disappear or become harder to access when the calendar changes.

Not every benefit expires on December 31, and employer rules vary considerably, but year-end is an excellent time to review what's available.

These seven year-end employee benefits deserve attention before you close out 2026.

1. Flexible Spending Account Money

A healthcare flexible spending account allows eligible employees to set aside pretax money for qualified medical expenses. However, unused funds can be forfeited under the plan's rules if they aren't spent by the applicable deadline. Employers may offer a carryover or grace period, but they aren't required to provide either option. For plan years beginning in 2026, the IRS permits a health FSA carryover of up to $680 into the following plan year when the employer adopts that feature. Check your remaining balance, eligible expenses, plan-year end date, and reimbursement submission deadline before assuming the money will remain available.

2. Retirement Contributions and Employer Matching

The final months of the year provide an opportunity to review whether you're taking full advantage of your workplace retirement plan. For 2026, the IRS sets the standard employee contribution limit for most 401(k) plans at $24,500, with additional catch-up contributions available to eligible older workers. However, contributing the maximum isn't practical for every household, and employer matching formulas vary. Someone earning $70,000 whose employer matches 50% of contributions up to 6% of pay could potentially receive $2,100 annually by contributing enough to qualify for the full match. Review your pay statements and plan documents to determine whether you're missing available employer contributions.

3. Unused Paid Time Off

Some employers allow vacation days to roll into the next year, while others impose limits or require employees to use leave by a particular deadline. State laws can also affect whether accrued vacation time must be paid out or may be forfeited. A worker earning $30 per hour with 40 hours of unused vacation has $1,200 worth of time at their regular hourly rate. That doesn't necessarily mean the employee is legally entitled to a $1,200 cash payment, because payout rules depend on the employer's policies and applicable law. Review your leave balance and schedule time off before important deadlines pass.

4. Wellness and Fitness Reimbursements

Employers sometimes offer reimbursements for gym memberships, fitness classes, health screenings, or wellness activities. These benefits may require employees to submit receipts or complete specific activities before the plan year ends. A $300 annual wellness allowance that goes unused provides no practical financial value to the employee. Some programs also establish separate reimbursement deadlines, making it important to distinguish the purchase date from the claim submission date. Check your employee benefits portal for eligibility requirements, documentation rules, and any remaining available funds.

5. Professional Development and Tuition Assistance

Continuing education benefits can be valuable for employees seeking promotions, certifications, or career changes. Some employers reimburse approved courses, professional licenses, conferences, or job-related training. Under qualifying employer educational assistance programs, employees may generally exclude up to $5,250 annually in eligible educational assistance from federal taxable income, subject to applicable rules. The IRS explains how these programs can support education expenses. Employees should verify approval requirements and whether unused annual allowances expire or reset.

6. Dependent Care FSA Balances

A dependent care flexible spending arrangement is different from a healthcare FSA and follows separate rules. Eligible expenses may include qualifying childcare or certain dependent care costs that allow the employee and spouse, if applicable, to work or look for work. The tax benefits and contribution limits depend on the applicable year and individual circumstances. Unlike healthcare FSAs, dependent care arrangements don't use the same carryover rules, although some plans may offer a grace period. Review eligible expenses already incurred and submit reimbursement claims before your employer's deadline.

7. Employee Assistance and Financial Wellness Programs

Employee assistance programs may provide confidential counseling, referrals, or other support services. Some employers also offer financial education, legal consultations, identity theft assistance, or retirement planning resources. These benefits don't necessarily expire at year-end, but employees may overlook them when facing financial or personal challenges. A free consultation with a qualified professional could help someone evaluate debt, household budgeting, or other important decisions. Review the program's confidentiality terms, available services, and any annual limits before deciding whether to use it.

The Benefits Calendar May Not Match the Calendar Year

One important complication is that not every employer uses January 1 through December 31 as its benefits plan year. Some health plans, reimbursement programs, and leave policies operate on different schedules. Others distinguish between the deadline for incurring an eligible expense and the later deadline for submitting reimbursement paperwork. Missing that distinction can cause employees to lose benefits even when they completed an eligible purchase on time. The safest approach is reviewing the actual plan documents rather than assuming every workplace benefit follows the same rules.

Don't Leave Compensation You've Earned Unused

Reviewing year-end employee benefits can be just as important as checking your holiday spending or preparing for tax season. Start with your pay statement, benefits portal, retirement account, and any reimbursement balances. Make a short list of deadlines and identify which benefits require purchases, appointments, elections, or documentation. Avoid spending money on unnecessary products simply to use a benefit, particularly when the reimbursement rules are unclear. A little administrative work before year-end may help you preserve money and services that would otherwise go unused.

Have you ever lost unused vacation time, FSA money, or another workplace benefit because you missed a deadline? Share your experience in the comments.