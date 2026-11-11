Bridgebio To Present New Acoramidis Data On Kidney Function, Real-World Outcomes, And First-Line Treatment Patterns In ATTR-CM At The International Symposium On Amyloidosis 2026
Bayer, BridgeBio's exclusive European licensing partner of acoramidis, will share five new presentations, including new real-world data from Germany comparing acoramidis with tafamidis on oral diuretic intensification, a marker of outpatient worsening heart failure.
Acoramidis is approved as Attruby® by the U.S. FDA and the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and is approved as BEYONTTRA® by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR.
New Posters:
Safety and Efficacy of Acoramidis in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and CKD Stage 4: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
Effect of Background RAAS Inhibitor Use on Cardiorenal Function and Clinical Outcomes with Acoramidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
eGFR Dip After Acoramidis Initiation and Acoramidis-Associated Clinical Benefits in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) With and Without Atrial Fibrillation: Findings from the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
eGFR Dip After Acoramidis Initiation and Acoramidis-Associated Clinical Benefits in Patients with Wild-Type and Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings from the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
eGFR Dip After Acoramidis Initiation and Acoramidis-Associated Clinical Benefits in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) With and Without Diabetes: Findings from the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Margot K. Davis, M.D., Division of Cardiology, University of British Columbia, CA
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
Early eGFR Dip Following Acoramidis Initiation in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Is Not Accompanied by Clinically Meaningful Changes in Laboratory Measures or Blood Pressure: An ATTRibute-CM Analysis
Presenter: Julian D. Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., University College London, Royal Free London Hospital, UK
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Real-World Evidence of Lower Transthyretin Silencer Therapy Initiation With Acoramidis
Presenter: Richard F. Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
Treatment Patterns in Newly Diagnosed Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the United States: Results from a Real-World Study Show Transthyretin Stabilizers Are the Predominant First-Line Treatment
Presenter: Liana Hennum, M.P.T., M.H.A., BridgeBio, U.S.
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
Early Reduction of Heart Failure Events with Acoramidis: A Time-to-Benefit Analysis of ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Thibaud Damy, M.D., Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Université Paris Sud, FR
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
An Indirect Comparison of the Efficacy of Acoramidis and Tafamidis on Cardiovascular Outcomes and Mortality in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Results from an Anchored Matching-Adjusted Analysis of ATTRibute-CM and ATTR-ACT
Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
eGFR Dip Thresholds and Clinical Outcomes with Acoramidis: A Sensitivity Analysis from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
Treatment Patterns and Clinical Phenotypes in a National VA ATTR-CM Cohort Across Diagnostic and Therapeutic Eras
Presenter: Sandesh Dev, M.D., Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
Encore Poster Presentations:
Acoramidis Reduces Days Lost to Death and/or Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization, Preserving Time Alive Outside the Hospital in Patients With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results From ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Richard F. Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
Long-Term Effects of Acoramidis on Mortality in Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy, Including p.Val142Ile: Findings From the Open-Label Extension of ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Frederick L. Ruberg, M.D., Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston Medical Center, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:43 am UYT
eGFR Dips After Acoramidis Initiation Are Associated With Clinical Benefits in Patients With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings From the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:51 am UYT
Protective Effect of Acoramidis on Kidney Function in Participants With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings From ATTRibute-CM and its Open-Label Extension Study
Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:55 am UYT
Serum Transthyretin to NT-proBNP Ratio as a Novel Prognostic Measure in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Insights From the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Hanna K. Gaggin, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:12 am UYT
A Validated Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) United States (US) Claims-Based Coding Algorithm (ValidATTR-US)
Presenter: John Isaiah Jimenez, Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 3:00 pm UYT
Real-World Comparative Effectiveness Study of Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Using the Epic COSMOS Data Platform
Presenter: Shana Littleton, PhD, Center for Individualized and Genomic Medicine Research, U.S.
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:16 am UYT
Encore Posters:
Falls and Fractures Drive Increased Hospitalizations and Costs in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Compared with Controls
Presenter: Liana Hennum, M.P.T., M.H.A., BridgeBio, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
NT-proBNP and Serum Transthyretin and Their Relationship with Clinical Outcomes in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Onyedika J. Ilonze, M.D., Indiana University School of Medicine, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
Effect of Acoramidis on the Temporal Variability of Serum Transthyretin and its Influence on Outcomes: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Trial
Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
Long-Term Improvement in Myocardial Structure and Function in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Treated with Acoramidis Compared with a Natural History Cohort
Presenter: Awais Sheikh, MBChB, National Amyloidosis Centre, University College London, Royal Free London Hospital, UK
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
Recovery of NT-proBNP Concentrations and Heart Failure-Related Health Status After Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.
Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT
Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Early Real-World Evidence Favors Acoramidis
Presenter: Richard F. Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
Budget Impact of Adding Acoramidis to Formulary for the Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A United States Health Plan Analysis
Presenter: Liana Hennum, M.P.T., M.H.A., BridgeBio, U.S.
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
Risk of Multiple Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalizations and of All-Cause Mortality in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings from ATTRibute-CM Using Multistate Modeling
Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
Acoramidis Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular-Related Mortality and Hospitalization in Female Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Margot K. Davis, M.D., Division of Cardiology, University of British Columbia, CA
Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT
New Bayer-Led Poster:
Oral Diuretic Intensification in Real-World ATTR-CM Patients on TTR Stabilizing Therapy: The mODIficATTR Study
Presenter: Roman Pfister, M.D., University Hospital Cologne, DE
Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT
About Attruby® (acoramidis)
INDICATION
Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Adverse Reactions
Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).
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