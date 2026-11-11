Bridgebio To Present New Acoramidis Data On Kidney Function, Real-World Outcomes, And First-Line Treatment Patterns In ATTR-CM At The International Symposium On Amyloidosis 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced 28 abstracts on acoramidis in individuals with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) comprised of 12 new posters, seven encore poster presentations, and nine encore posters, will be shared at the XX International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA) 2026, taking place November 15-18, 2026, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The data further strengthen the differentiated clinical profile of acoramidis, reinforcing it as the first-line treatment of choice for individuals with ATTR-CM. Acoramidis is the only selective small molecule, orally administered, near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer.

Bayer, BridgeBio's exclusive European licensing partner of acoramidis, will share five new presentations, including new real-world data from Germany comparing acoramidis with tafamidis on oral diuretic intensification, a marker of outpatient worsening heart failure.

Acoramidis is approved as Attruby® by the U.S. FDA and the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and is approved as BEYONTTRA® by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR.

New Posters:

Safety and Efficacy of Acoramidis in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and CKD Stage 4: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

Effect of Background RAAS Inhibitor Use on Cardiorenal Function and Clinical Outcomes with Acoramidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

eGFR Dip After Acoramidis Initiation and Acoramidis-Associated Clinical Benefits in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) With and Without Atrial Fibrillation: Findings from the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

eGFR Dip After Acoramidis Initiation and Acoramidis-Associated Clinical Benefits in Patients with Wild-Type and Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings from the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

eGFR Dip After Acoramidis Initiation and Acoramidis-Associated Clinical Benefits in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) With and Without Diabetes: Findings from the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Margot K. Davis, M.D., Division of Cardiology, University of British Columbia, CA

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

Early eGFR Dip Following Acoramidis Initiation in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Is Not Accompanied by Clinically Meaningful Changes in Laboratory Measures or Blood Pressure: An ATTRibute-CM Analysis

Presenter: Julian D. Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., University College London, Royal Free London Hospital, UK

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Real-World Evidence of Lower Transthyretin Silencer Therapy Initiation With Acoramidis

Presenter: Richard F. Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

Treatment Patterns in Newly Diagnosed Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the United States: Results from a Real-World Study Show Transthyretin Stabilizers Are the Predominant First-Line Treatment

Presenter: Liana Hennum, M.P.T., M.H.A., BridgeBio, U.S.

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

Early Reduction of Heart Failure Events with Acoramidis: A Time-to-Benefit Analysis of ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Thibaud Damy, M.D., Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Université Paris Sud, FR

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

An Indirect Comparison of the Efficacy of Acoramidis and Tafamidis on Cardiovascular Outcomes and Mortality in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Results from an Anchored Matching-Adjusted Analysis of ATTRibute-CM and ATTR-ACT

Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

eGFR Dip Thresholds and Clinical Outcomes with Acoramidis: A Sensitivity Analysis from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

Treatment Patterns and Clinical Phenotypes in a National VA ATTR-CM Cohort Across Diagnostic and Therapeutic Eras

Presenter: Sandesh Dev, M.D., Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

Encore Poster Presentations:

Acoramidis Reduces Days Lost to Death and/or Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization, Preserving Time Alive Outside the Hospital in Patients With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results From ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Richard F. Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

Long-Term Effects of Acoramidis on Mortality in Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy, Including p.Val142Ile: Findings From the Open-Label Extension of ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Frederick L. Ruberg, M.D., Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:43 am UYT

eGFR Dips After Acoramidis Initiation Are Associated With Clinical Benefits in Patients With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings From the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:51 am UYT

Protective Effect of Acoramidis on Kidney Function in Participants With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings From ATTRibute-CM and its Open-Label Extension Study

Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:55 am UYT

Serum Transthyretin to NT-proBNP Ratio as a Novel Prognostic Measure in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Insights From the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Hanna K. Gaggin, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:12 am UYT

A Validated Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) United States (US) Claims-Based Coding Algorithm (ValidATTR-US)

Presenter: John Isaiah Jimenez, Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 3:00 pm UYT

Real-World Comparative Effectiveness Study of Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Using the Epic COSMOS Data Platform

Presenter: Shana Littleton, PhD, Center for Individualized and Genomic Medicine Research, U.S.

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:16 am UYT

Encore Posters:

Falls and Fractures Drive Increased Hospitalizations and Costs in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Compared with Controls

Presenter: Liana Hennum, M.P.T., M.H.A., BridgeBio, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

NT-proBNP and Serum Transthyretin and Their Relationship with Clinical Outcomes in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Onyedika J. Ilonze, M.D., Indiana University School of Medicine, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

Effect of Acoramidis on the Temporal Variability of Serum Transthyretin and its Influence on Outcomes: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Trial

Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

Long-Term Improvement in Myocardial Structure and Function in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Treated with Acoramidis Compared with a Natural History Cohort

Presenter: Awais Sheikh, MBChB, National Amyloidosis Centre, University College London, Royal Free London Hospital, UK

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

Recovery of NT-proBNP Concentrations and Heart Failure-Related Health Status After Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 16 at 10:35 am UYT

Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Early Real-World Evidence Favors Acoramidis

Presenter: Richard F. Wright, M.D., Pacific Heart Institute, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

Budget Impact of Adding Acoramidis to Formulary for the Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A United States Health Plan Analysis

Presenter: Liana Hennum, M.P.T., M.H.A., BridgeBio, U.S.

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

Risk of Multiple Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalizations and of All-Cause Mortality in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings from ATTRibute-CM Using Multistate Modeling

Presenter: Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S.

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

Acoramidis Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular-Related Mortality and Hospitalization in Female Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Margot K. Davis, M.D., Division of Cardiology, University of British Columbia, CA

Date/time: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am UYT

New Bayer-Led Poster:

Oral Diuretic Intensification in Real-World ATTR-CM Patients on TTR Stabilizing Therapy: The mODIficATTR Study

Presenter: Roman Pfister, M.D., University Hospital Cologne, DE

Date/time: Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am UYT

About Attruby® (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

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BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit