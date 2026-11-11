Polypid Provides Corporate Update And Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 11, 2026
|Time:
|8:30 AM Eastern Time
|Conference Call:
|Webcast:
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid's lead product, D-PLEX100, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care. For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the FDA's review of the D-PLEX100 NDA, including the PDUFA goal date, the outcome and timing of such review, the Company's ongoing labeling discussions with the FDA, and the potential approval of D-PLEX100; the anticipated timing of a potential U.S. commercial launch of D-PLEX100 by Azurity and Azurity's launch preparations; potential reimbursement for D-PLEX100, including the anticipated timing of a CMS decision on NTAP; the timing, receipt and amount of regulatory, launch and sales-based milestone payments, transfer price payments and royalties under the Company's agreement with Azurity; the potential label expansion of D-PLEX100, including the planned initiation of communications with the FDA and the anticipated timing of potential label expansion; the EMA's review of the MAA for D-PLEX100, the anticipated timing of a decision and a potential EU launch; the Company's plans for the commercialization of D-PLEX100 in Europe and other territories, including potential partnerships; the planned New Drug Submission for D-PLEX100 in Canada; the Company's“PolyPid 2030” growth strategy; the design, development plan, regulatory pathway and anticipated timing of a pre-IND meeting and first-in-human study for PD01B, and its potential benefits; the Company's plans to advance Kynatrix technology through additional pipeline programs, including its long-acting obesity program, PD03A, and the anticipated development and potential applications of such programs; the Company's belief that its current cash position, together with its expected proceeds from its commercialization agreement with Azurity, as well as future potential proceeds, will be sufficient to fund operations into 2028 and through several significant upcoming potential milestones; and the therapeutic and commercial potential of D-PLEX100. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 25, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
Company Contact:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
908-858-5995
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Arx Investor Relations
North American Equities Desk
...
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,414
|$
|6,402
|Restricted deposits
|201
|193
|Short-term deposits
|10,085
|6,531
|Accounts receivable
|15,000
|-
|Pre-launch inventories
|1,567
|1,106
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|901
|995
|Total current assets
|33,168
|15,227
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|4,553
|5,094
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,181
|1,675
|Long-term deposits
|318
|311
|Other long-term asset
|900
|-
|Total non-current assets
|6,952
|7,080
|Total assets
|$
|40,120
|$
|22,307
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|$
|1,573
|$
|2,856
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,981
|2,734
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|-
|988
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|1,030
|1,161
|Total current liabilities
|5,584
|7,739
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenues
|30,000
|2,548
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|227
|647
|Long-term other liabilities
|408
|400
|Total non-current liabilities
|30,635
|3,595
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Ordinary shares, no par value -
Authorized: 107,800,000 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; Issued and outstanding: 21,125,704 and 18,204,002 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|326,732
|312,473
|Accumulated deficit
|(322,831
|)
|(301,500
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,901
|10,973
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|40,120
|$
|22,307
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Nine Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|18,404
|$
|17,589
|$
|6,523
|$
|5,257
|Marketing and business development
|1,291
|1,421
|418
|432
|General and administrative
|4,384
|5,427
|1,529
|1,766
|Other income
|(2,548
|)
|-
|(2,548
|)
|-
|Operating loss
|21,531
|24,437
|5,922
|7,455
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|512
|-
|-
|Financial expense (income), net
|(208
|)
|661
|(170
|)
|(26
|)
|Loss before income tax
|21,323
|25,610
|5,752
|7,429
|Income tax expenses
|8
|86
|2
|22
|Net loss
|$
|21,331
|$
|25,696
|$
|5,754
|$
|7,451
|Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.72
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.37
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share
|22,751,434
|14,920,521
|23,677,711
|20,054,071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment