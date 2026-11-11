Abaxx To Launch CNH-Denominated Singapore Gold Futures On November 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New contract offers CNH-denominated exposure to Singapore kilobar gold prices, supporting regional hedging and cross-market trading strategies

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“ Abaxx” or the“ Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“ Abaxx Exchange” and“ Abaxx Clearing”), today announced that Abaxx Exchange will launch Gold Singapore CNH Cash-Settled (“ GKC”) futures on November 16, 2026.

GKC futures will extend the reach of Abaxx's Singapore kilobar gold prices into offshore Chinese renminbi (CNH) markets. The contract will connect CNH-denominated trading and hedging to prices established by Gold Singapore (GKS) futures, supporting their use across Asia's bullion markets.

As Singapore and Hong Kong develop their roles as international bullion centers, regional price relationships are increasingly relevant to firms managing physical inventory and procurement. GKC adds a CNH-denominated instrument for managing Singapore gold exposure and supporting cross-market strategies involving price differences between these centers.

The launch complements Abaxx's previously announced LNG North Pacific Asia CNH Cash-Settled (NPC) futures, also scheduled to begin trading on November 16, 2026. The two contracts connect offshore renminbi-denominated trading with Abaxx's physical gold and LNG markets, giving global participants additional ways to hedge exposure and trade regional price differences as China's commodity markets become more globally connected.

The CNH-denominated contracts will include:



Gold Singapore CNH Cash-Settled (GKC) futures: A CNH-denominated, kilobar contract for gold of 0.9999 fineness, financially settled against the price of Abaxx's Gold Singapore futures contract, with the final settlement price converted to CNH using the Bloomberg FX Fixing (BFIX) mid rate for USD/CNH for the 14:00 Singapore time fixing on the Last Trading Day, rounded to the nearest CNH 0.01.

LNG North Pacific Asia CNH-Cash Settled (NPC) futures: A CNH-denominated, 10,000 MMBtu contract, financially settled against the price of Abaxx's LNG DAP North Pacific Asia (NPA) futures contract, with the final settlement price also converted to CNH using the Bloomberg FX Fixing (BFIX) mid rate for USD/CNH at the 14:00 Singapore time fixing on the Last Trading Day, rounded to the nearest CNH 0.01.



About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“propose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding Abaxx's objectives, future plans, development of its market infrastructure and technology, introduction and timing of implementation of new futures contracts and anticipated benefits and use cases for Abaxx's futures contracts. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: delays in implementation, or failure to implement some or all of the new futures contacts on the expected timeline or at all; risks relating to the global economic climate; the risk that trading volume, average daily volume, and open interest on Abaxx Exchange may not continue to grow, or may decline, if the liquidity-related credits provided under Abaxx's market maker and liquidity provider programs are reduced, discontinued, or otherwise changed, or if market participants who currently trade on Abaxx Exchange in connection with such programs do not continue to trade, or do not increase their trading activity, independently of such programs; changes in market conditions, trading activity and participant responses; failure or delays related to the onboarding of clearing members; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of intellectual property and proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; risks related to operations in foreign jurisdictions; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+.

In addition, particular assumptions which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include, but are not limited to, Abaxx's assumption that: international and Chinese domestic gold bullion markets develop as planned and are not materially disrupted; it will be able to successfully implement its recently announced governance and disclosure initiatives; market conditions will be supportive and participant demand will be sustained; trading volume and liquidity on Abaxx Exchange will continue to develop over time, independently of its market maker and liquidity provider programs; additional clearing members will complete onboarding and begin clearing activities according to Abaxx's expectations; Abaxx will be able to execute its business plan and growth strategy; Abaxx will retain or successfully replace its key personnel; Abaxx will protect its intellectual property rights; energy and commodity markets will continue to develop according to Abaxx's expectations; collateral use cases for Abaxx's products will develop in line with Abaxx's expectations; the demand for centrally cleared, physically deliverable futures and derivatives will grow as anticipated; regulatory approvals required for Abaxx's products and operations will remain in good standing or will be obtained as required; applicable laws and regulations will not change in a way that adversely affects Abaxx's business, and that its technology, systems and infrastructure will operate as intended without significant failure, security breach or disruption; third-party service providers, clearing and settlement partners and other service providers will continue to perform their obligations and act according to Abaxx's expectations; general economic and capital market conditions, commodity prices, currency exchange rates and the supply chain environment will not deteriorate in a way that materially affects Abaxx or its participants, and that Abaxx's competitive environment will not change materially. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors, risks and assumptions is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represent the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.